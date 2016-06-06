BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
HONG KONG, June 6 (IFR) - Asia credits moved slightly wider on profit-taking after the US jobs report for May came in worse than expected last Friday.
US non-farm payrolls rose by 38,000 last month, the slowest growth in more than five years and well below expectations for a rise of 164,000.
The data, a crucial economic indicator, led credit traders to believe that a Fed rate increase in June had almost been ruled out, while the possibility of a July rise was reduced significantly.
"Credit spreads in general were 1bp-2bp wider as some investors took profit on tighter US Treasuries," said a Singapore-based credit analyst.
"Selling pressure was not as intense as I had expected and flows were just moderate," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, "Many were still on the sidelines."
Among the most actively traded names, he noted that China Three Gorges widened about 3bp and Alibaba's 2024 moved out 2bp-3bp.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was about 1bp tighter at 139.8bp/141.5bp.
