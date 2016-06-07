HONG KONG, June 7 (IFR) - Asian markets gained some impetus from a growing consensus among traders that the US Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates this month.

As recently as a week ago, hawkish comments from Fed officials made a June rate rise seem like a foregone conclusion, but a shocking US non-farm payrolls report on Friday seems to have encouraged the central bank to delay future increases.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was spotted 2bp-3bp tighter, with Malaysian and Indonesian CDS 3bp and 4bp tighter, respectively.

Equity markets were up moderately, with the Hang Seng leading the region with a gain of 1.4%.

Traders explained that the market was in something of Catch-22 situation, where bad economic news was good news, and vice verse.

"I think we all understand there is going to be a hike at some point, but it looks like it will be orderly and not surprise the market," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "So, that makes things look a bit more attractive again."

IG names were seen mostly tighter, but high-yield names fluctuated.

A new HY issue from Sritex saw its yield widen 2bp before moving out 4bp. It recovered later to finish the session mostly unchanged.

HY counterpart 361 International, which issued just before Sritex, saw its yield widen 1bp before ending the day 3bp tighter.

