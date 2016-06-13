HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week on the back foot as stocks and bonds slipped following troubling news out of Europe and the US.

The US suffered its worst mass shooting on record in Orlando, Florida, while a poll from Bruges Group showed the Leave campaign with a 19-point lead in the UK's June 23 European Union membership referendum.

Markets also face a degree of uncertainty over upcoming central bank meetings. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan are all convening individual meetings this week.

Investment-grade bonds were being bid as much as 5bp wider in the session. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG was spotted 5bp wider at 145.42/147.42.

Equities also saw prices slide, with indices down across the board. The Hang Seng Index fell 2.8%.

The news had an effect on a number of recent bond issues.

CITIC's new bonds of five and 10 years widened further by another 5bp-6bp.

The five-year was being bid at Treasuries plus 166bp after hitting the market at Treasuries plus 155bp last week. The 10-year was trading at Treasuries plus 214bp, 14bp wider than at its launch.

361 Degrees International's 2021 bonds saw yields climb 8bp to 6.92%, while yields on Motherson's 2021s rose 6bp to 4.924%.

Indonesia's new euro-denominated bonds did not seem to benefit from the usual safe-haven bid afforded to sovereign paper. The yield on the 2023s widened 4bp to 2.747% and that on the 2028s expanded 6bp to 3.822%.