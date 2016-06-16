SINGAPORE, June 16 (IFR) - Asian financial markets fell as sentiment turned averse to risky assets after the Bank of Japan underwhelmed to keep its monetary policy unchanged in light of the country's weak inflation and stagnant economic growth.

"The BOJ under-delivered and now the yen is puking and the general risks are pushing wider," said one investment-grade trader.

Japanese stocks tumbled 3.05% today on the BOJ move. Reuters reported the yen surged to a 22-month high of 104.06 against the US dollar.

Other Asian stock markets, where investors are already nervous about the upcoming UK referendum on the EU membership, were dragged down further with the Hang Seng index falling 2.0% and the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.5%.

Asian credit spreads widened with the iTraxx Japan index pushing 2bp out to 72bp/74bp. The iTraxx Asia IG index widened 1.7bp in the early afternoon to 151bp/152bp, out nearly 9bp for the week.

Cash IG bonds widened 3bp-6bp across the segment, hitting CITIC's new 2021s and 2026s which had just halted their slides yesterday.

The bonds were quoted at 175bp and 220bp over US Treasuries, higher than reoffer spreads of 155bp and 200bp, respectively.

In the high-yield segment, S&P said it would not change its credit rating of SD on Rolta India's bonds after the company announced a plan to make a missed coupon payment.

Rolta's 2018s were bid at 19 cents to the dollar, while its 2019s were at 13.9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)