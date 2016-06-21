HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit market was firmer on Tuesday as investors kept buying into cash bonds on receding worries over the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

Most Asian stocks rallied after two opinion polls showed the "Remain" camp had recovered some ground, reversing a recent rise in support for pulling out.

Asia's iTraxx ex-Japan investment grade tightened 3.6bp to 141/142.

"The credit market has nearly priced out the possibility of Brexit," said a Hong Kong-based IG trader, "sideline buyers have returned to the market after spreads on cash bonds widened by more than 10bp last week."

Trading was light especially for three-year and five-year paper, while the long end saw more of a two-way flow.

Among the most active names, the trader noted that Huawei's 2026 notes tightened by about 10bp.

Another high-yield trader pointed out that some investors were chasing Bohai Steel's 6.40% 2017 Dim Sum bonds after the debt-laden issuer avoided a technical default by depositing interest payments into the interest reserve account before June 16.

Bohai Steel's 2017 Dim Sum bonds were quoted at 72/74.

