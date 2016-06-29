HONG KONG, June 29 (IFR) - Asian credit traders were shocked to see cash bonds rebound quickly given lingering uncertainty over the UK's fate since voting to leave the European Union.

The Philippines' 3.7% 2041s soared a point to 112.125, while Indonesia's 2.625% 2023s jumped more than half a point to 101.10 on a cash price basis, according to Tradeweb.

Malaysia's state-run Petronas' 2025s were bid 10bp inside, while China's oil-and-gas sector was about 5bp tighter, according to a Singapore-based trader. Spreads on liquid benchmark PRC bonds narrowed as much as 8bp.

Sentiment was buoyed by a successful print from Molson Coors, which reopened the US primary markets with a book that was six times covered. Still, today's gains were seen as too quick for comfort.

"This is ridiculous," said the trader. "I'm confused. We're trying to still understand this situation. I wouldn't want to go long risk right now, there's still a lot of uncertainty from Brexit."

A Hong Kong-based syndicate banker explained today's gains as: "Everyone is acclimatising to the new normal of low rates."

Select high-yield issues continued to perform. Sritex's 8.25% 2021s jumped close to a point to 101.30, according to Tradeweb, while 361 Degrees was a third of a point higher.

