SINGAPORE, July 7 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly firmer
today on a more constructive market tone, following speculation
over economic stimulus policies out of the UK and receding
concerns of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
The iTraxx Asia invest-grade index turned positive on the
opening of London markets, tightening over 1bp to 138bp/140bp.
It was rangebound this morning with a slight widening to
139bp/141bp.
High-grade cash bonds were stronger on cash bids.
"Spreads were widening yesterday, but, today, bonds have
mostly recovered all of losses," said one trader. "Still, I
think levels are very rangy and the gains are not that
meaningful at the moment."
China oil-and-gas names were 3bp-4bp tighter, while
subordinated debt narrowed around 4bp-5bp.
Newly priced bonds from Bank of China were slightly mixed.
The US dollar 2021s were quoted at 132bp/131bp, according to
Tradeweb, tightening from the reoffer spread of 135bp. The 2019s
lagged marginally, with indications around reoffer spread of
125bp.
Indonesia saw its bonds trade up after falling yesterday.
The 2.625% 2023s were seen at 102.23/102.55, versus yesterday's
101.737.
Meanwhile, high-yield bonds from China's CAR Inc reacted
nonchalantly to yesterday's Fitch downgrade to BB. The 6% 2021s
were a touch higher at 105, while the 6.125% 2020s were at
105.8, edging up from yesterday's 105.4.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)