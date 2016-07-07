SINGAPORE, July 7 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly firmer today on a more constructive market tone, following speculation over economic stimulus policies out of the UK and receding concerns of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

The iTraxx Asia invest-grade index turned positive on the opening of London markets, tightening over 1bp to 138bp/140bp. It was rangebound this morning with a slight widening to 139bp/141bp.

High-grade cash bonds were stronger on cash bids.

"Spreads were widening yesterday, but, today, bonds have mostly recovered all of losses," said one trader. "Still, I think levels are very rangy and the gains are not that meaningful at the moment."

China oil-and-gas names were 3bp-4bp tighter, while subordinated debt narrowed around 4bp-5bp.

Newly priced bonds from Bank of China were slightly mixed. The US dollar 2021s were quoted at 132bp/131bp, according to Tradeweb, tightening from the reoffer spread of 135bp. The 2019s lagged marginally, with indications around reoffer spread of 125bp.

Indonesia saw its bonds trade up after falling yesterday. The 2.625% 2023s were seen at 102.23/102.55, versus yesterday's 101.737.

Meanwhile, high-yield bonds from China's CAR Inc reacted nonchalantly to yesterday's Fitch downgrade to BB. The 6% 2021s were a touch higher at 105, while the 6.125% 2020s were at 105.8, edging up from yesterday's 105.4.

