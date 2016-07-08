HONG KONG, July 8 (IFR) - Asian markets wrapped up the week
in quiet fashion with bonds consolidating Thursday's rally and
equity markets mostly tepid.
The iTraxx Asia investment grade was unchanged at
138.50/139.50, about 2bp tighter for the week.
"It was a busy day and week for new issues," said a
Singapore-based investment grade bonds trader. "The new issuers
are trading pretty well, but the market hasn't moved much in
either direction."
Five bond deals priced last night, with another came on
Friday afternoon. One of the week's largest transactions was
Bank of China's US dollar, euro and offshore renminbi
multi-trancher.
Syndicate bankers said the pipeline was one of the most
active they have seen all year, with next week expected to be
just as busy. Low rates and a strong bid for credit are creating
an opportune time for issuers to lock in cheap funding.
A report from financial data company EPFR Global showed that
emerging Asia bonds were some of the biggest winners since
Britain's June 23 EU referendum, with inflows hitting record
levels in the last seven days.
One of next week's largest transactions should come from
ICBC Asia, which will price the year's first Additional Tier 1
bond in Asia ex-Japan and ex-Australia.
US non-farm payrolls, which are coming out at 8:30am Eastern
standard time today, could also set the tone for next week.
Elsewhere in the market, Asian equities were bid lower, with
the Hang Seng and Shanghai indices both down just under 1.0%.
Brent crude regained some of its large losses from Thursday
and was trading up 0.86% at 46.80.
The British pound showed some signs of stabilising after
dropping off sharply since June 23 and was hovering around
US$1.2935, up about 0.22%.
