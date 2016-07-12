HONG KONG, July 12 (IFR) - Asian credits continued their rally as momentum from Monday's strong session carried through to today's close.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 2bp-3bp tighter at 128.00/129.67, following Monday's session when it moved in 7bp.

CDS in the region also continued to rally. Japan CDS was another 3bp tighter after moving in as much as 10bp yesterday. Australian CDS was 2bp tighter.

Traders said it felt like the market was far more stable and constructive with sentiment appearing to brush off Brexit concerns totally. They also took comfort from the fact that the threat of interest-rate hikes had been taken off the table.

New bonds enjoyed a day of robust trading, with the five-year notes of Shenzhen Expressway as much as 20bp tighter, while the five-year and 10-year bonds of Korea Gas were spotted 5bp tighter mid-afternoon.

Primary markets also remained robust with bankers expecting the steady pipeline of issues to continue at least through next week.

"Spreads are very attractive now and markets are more stable than they have been in a while," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.

"If an issuer is going to come to the market, now is the time to do it, especially before things slow down for the summer holidays."

