HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Credits marketed on a spread began outperforming as investors chased relative value over US Treasuries in an environment where financial markets continued to stabilise.

Chinese oil and gas names such as CNOOC were spotted around 3bp tighter, while spreads of PRC tech names narrowed 2bp, according to a Singapore-based trader.

These names were seen gaining traction while demand for sovereigns waned, but that sector was still unchanged on the day. Asian investment-grade CDS was 4bp tighter at 120bp/121bp.

New issues such as Dai-ichi Life Insurance's new US$2.5bn perpetual non-call 10 bonds rose 1.5 points, while Korea Gas's 1.875% 2021s and 2.25% 2026s tightened to 85bp and 83bp, according to Tradeweb.

Olam International's unrated perpetual non-call fives were unchanged.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)