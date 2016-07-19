HONG KONG, July 19 (IFR) - Asian markets lacked clear conviction during Tuesday's sessions, with bonds and equities mixed and showing little movements on a day of light trading.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was almost unchanged at 118.25/120.25, while Australia CDS was also the same.

MSCI's all country Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.3% lower. Crude oil dropped 0.2% after falling 1.4% on Monday.

There were worries yesterday that a failed coup attempt in Turkey at the weekend would affect markets, but traders appeared to be taking it in their stride.

"It was a really stable session," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "The market has been pretty steady for the last three days.

Today, you saw some activity in benchmark names, but activity was pretty slow, especially in the morning."

Bonds that priced recently in the market also experienced quiet sessions. ICBC Asia's AT1 bonds were mostly unchanged and Sri Lanka's 10-year paper was about 1bp tighter.

One outlier among new issues was Busan Bank's US$250m Tier 2 bonds, which were trading 6bp tighter after hitting secondary markets today, but retreated slightly in the afternoon to close 4bp tighter from launch.

Bankers familiar with the Busan transaction suggested that the deal's small size resulted in several investors being forced to buy in the secondary market.

