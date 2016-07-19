HONG KONG, July 19 (IFR) - Asian markets lacked clear
conviction during Tuesday's sessions, with bonds and equities
mixed and showing little movements on a day of light trading.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was almost
unchanged at 118.25/120.25, while Australia CDS was also the
same.
MSCI's all country Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.3%
lower. Crude oil dropped 0.2% after falling 1.4% on Monday.
There were worries yesterday that a failed coup attempt in
Turkey at the weekend would affect markets, but traders appeared
to be taking it in their stride.
"It was a really stable session," said a Singapore-based IG
bonds trader. "The market has been pretty steady for the last
three days.
Today, you saw some activity in benchmark names, but
activity was pretty slow, especially in the morning."
Bonds that priced recently in the market also experienced
quiet sessions. ICBC Asia's AT1 bonds were mostly unchanged and
Sri Lanka's 10-year paper was about 1bp tighter.
One outlier among new issues was Busan Bank's US$250m Tier 2
bonds, which were trading 6bp tighter after hitting secondary
markets today, but retreated slightly in the afternoon to close
4bp tighter from launch.
Bankers familiar with the Busan transaction suggested that
the deal's small size resulted in several investors being forced
to buy in the secondary market.
