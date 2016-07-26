HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - Asian markets were sluggish again today ahead of closely watched central bank meetings in the US and Japan.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet today and tomorrow, and the Bank of Japan will wrap up its meetings on Friday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was spotted 1bp wider at 119bp/121bp, following yesterday's session when it was mostly unchanged.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan ticked up a modest 0.2%, but the Nikkei suffered Asia's largest drop of 1.4%.

Bond traders described the credit market as still tightening overall, but said investors were clearly sitting on the sidelines this week to await clarity from the central bank meetings.

Despite the greater sluggishness, Asia's busy primary markets continued to chug along. Some recent new issues garnered huge investor books and went on to trade above par in the secondary.

One of the most notable came from Glenmark Pharmaceutical, which priced a US$200m 5-year non-call 3 at 4.5% and was almost nine times subscribed. The bonds jumped in the open market from par to 100.35, but settled in the afternoon at 100.15.

Sri Lanka's bonds of 5.5 and 10 years also continued to trade well. Yields on the 2022s tightened 3bp, while those on the 2025s were flat to 1bp tighter.

Both tranches have tightened more than 40bp since launch two weeks ago.

Busan Bank's small US dollar Tier 2 issue from last week saw the spread tighten another 2bp.

