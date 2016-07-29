HONG KONG, July 29 (IFR) - Adani Transmission's US$500m
10-year debut popped on its first day of trading, underlining
once again the strong bid for Asian emerging-market debt with
relatively high yields as the region continues to attract
massive inflows from global investors.
The new senior secured bonds tightened 25bp in Asia morning
hours, surprising both bankers and investors who assessed fair
value well above secondary indications that bid the bonds as
tight as T+235bp.
The momentum spilled into Adani Ports SEZ's 3.5% 2020s,
which were used as a main comparable but deemed a weaker credit
from a fundamental perspective due to outlook revisions to
negative from stable from Moody's and S&P in May.
Adani Port's bonds jumped half a point before settling back
to 100.1/100.55, according to Tradeweb.
Export-Import Bank of India's US$1bn 10-year trade not only
repriced the 10-year financial space and helped flatten curves,
but also traded 5bp tighter in the aftermarket.
ONGC Videsh's 3.75% 2026s, which recently priced at an
aggressive 220bp over US Treasuries, were bid at 211bp by Friday
afternoon, Tradeweb data showed.
The impressive outperformance of recent transactions,
particularly from India, comes as compressed yields fuel a
buyside race for opportunities to earn higher returns.
Asia's investment-grade CDS was trading at 119bp/121bp, the
tightest level since last August.
Asia ex-Japan investment grade corporate and financial
spreads are now flat on the year at T+214bp, rallying 41bp since
the Lunar New Year, but are underperforming compared to
sovereigns and high yield, which are 136bp and 205bp tighter
respectively, according to an ANZ credit report, suggesting that
there may be more room for spreads to tighten.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)