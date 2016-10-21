US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were lacklustre after Typhoon Haima hit Hong Kong and businesses including the stock exchange were shut for the entire day.
"A lot of the major players are out of action in Hong Kong," a Singapore-based trader said. "There is no price out there and no liquidity."
Regional equity markets were weak with the Nikkei down 0.3 percent and the Singapore stock index slipping 0.5 percent.
Asian credit spreads were a touch firmer with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index tightening about 1bp and hovering at around 100bp/102bp.
New bonds from China Great Wall Asset Management were not actively traded, given the absence of Hong Kong investors. Quotations were indicated at around 145bp/143bp for both the 2021s and 2019s, still around reoffer spreads. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.