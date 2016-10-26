SEOUL, Oct 26 (IFR) - Asian credits were on the softer side
today as investors continued to digest hefty volumes from the G3
primary bond markets.
The region's investment-grade CDS was unchanged to 1bp
tighter. A Singapore-based trader said he saw a bit of selling
on the front end of maturities amid growing supply.
"US earnings have been mixed, so in addition to a bit of
supply, we still see some nervousness," he said. "The macro risk
picture is still a bit weak."
US crude also reached its lowest since October 10, further
dampening risk sentiment. With the exception of Japan's Nikkei
225, Asian stocks were mostly trading lower.
There were some decent gains in the likes of CK Hutchison's
2024s, which rose as much as a point today to a 99.714 bid,
according to Tradeweb, while JD.com's 3.125% 2021s were quoted
3bp tighter to 185/180bp.
Primary markets
The Bank of East Asia has named banks for a possible
offering of US dollar Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds.
HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers and bookrunners.
OCBC, SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers. Nomura International
is a co-manager.
The issuer, rated A3/A (Moody's/S&P), held investor calls
today.
China's Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co has
compiled orders of over US$4.5bn for US$1.5bn of dual-tranche
bonds at tenors of 3 and 5 years.
The US$500m 3-year bonds priced at Treasuries plus 127.5bp
after being marketed earlier at around 150bp. The US$1bn 5-year
piece priced at Treasuries plus 142.5bp, also 22.5bp tighter
than earlier guidance.
Eurofima is marketing a minimum A$20m tap of its 2.60%
January 2027 Kangaroo bonds at ACGB+72.5bp.
Daiwa and TD Securities are lead managers on the reopening.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)