SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (IFR) - Investors flocked to the bustling Asian primary bond markets where at least six U.S. dollar issues are scheduled to price at the end of the day.

This kept secondary credit markets muted, as traders waited for better action tomorrow when the new issues begin to trade from the morning bell.

Investors are also being selective ahead of potential risk headlines over the next two weeks. The US Fed meets on November 1-2, with the US presidential election following on November 8.

"As there's a need to buy for month-end positioning, there are some small purchases, but, in thin liquidity, such small activity will affect the pricing," said a trader.

Demand for 10-year paper in the secondary market has been fairly strong in recent weeks, due to scarcity of supply as recent issuers favoured shorter tenors of 3 and/or 5 years.

Bank of China 2024s have tightened 15bp for the week, while CNOOC 2025s narrowed to 142bp yesterday from 151bp over a week ago.

New issues were around reoffer levels today, with Bank of Communications Financial Leasing's 2021s about 1bp tighter at 141bp against a reoffer spread of 142.5bp over US Treasuries. The 2019s were quoted at 140bp.

MTR's 2026 Green bonds were seen at around reoffer levels of 80bp and SBI's AT1s were indicated at around 99.925., where they priced on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)