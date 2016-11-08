SEOUL, Nov 8 (IFR) - Optimism that drove an overnight rally
on Wall Street fuelled a positive backdrop for Asian credit as
global financial markets breathed a sigh of relief that
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's chances of
winning were improving.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday it
stood by its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of
criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email server.
Asian investment-grade CDS was 3bp tighter at 115bp/116bp,
and most regional stock indices were higher on the day.
Tradeweb quoted IG credits like KNOC's 2.0% 2021s about 8bp
tighter on a bid to T+88bp, while and KEB Hana's 1.75% 2019s
were bid 7bp tighter at T+91bp.
The bonds of Chinese state-owned property developer Beijing
Capital Development Holding (Group), which priced a US$500m
5-year note at T+225bp late last month, were bid 12bp tighter
than reoffer.
The bonds of Asian sovereigns, such as the Philippines' 3.7%
2041s, also jumped about three-quarters of a point to 105.
Indonesia's 4.75% 2026s were little changed to slightly higher
at 109.67/109.87.
