HONG KONG, Nov 9 (IFR) - US Treasury yields fell at shorter
tenors as investors scrambled for safe havens, following Donald
Trump's US election victory, but widened 8bp at 30 years,
pointing to increased inflation expectations in the long term.
The Federal Reserve's next rate increase, previously seen as
a sure thing for next month, could come later than expected.
Schroders warned that Trump's victory is likely to lead to
stagflation, as reduced taxes and probable increases in trade
tariffs with China and Mexico lead to weaker growth and higher
inflation.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened 2bp
to 117bp/119bp, and Chinese investment-grade names were seen
about 10bp wider.
High-yield sovereigns suffered today: Sri Lanka's July 2021
bonds dropped three-quarters of a point to 103.7, yielding 5.4%.
Mongolia's 2018s fell the same amount, to 95.4, yielding 8.5%.
At the longer end, Indonesia's 2025s dropped three-quarters
of a point and its 2045s fell two points.
Asian US dollar deals planned for this week or next are now
expected to be put on hold, with high yield expected to take
some time to recover, unless such deals are placed predominantly
with Chinese investors.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)