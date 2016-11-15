US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits recovered today after yesterday's sell-off as US Treasury yields retreated this morning, providing a calmer backdrop for new issues.
High-yield bonds from Chinese, Indian and Indonesian credits were around 1-2 points higher today, while Chinese property and industrial paper saw prices rising half a point. Country Garden 2020s were seen at 106.375, up from 106.00 yesterday.
Among sovereigns, Indonesia's 2025s were quoted at 99.50 while Mongolia 2022s were at 83.00/84.00.
Asian credit spreads were 5bp tighter from yesterday with the iTraxx Asia IG index at 128bp/130bp. Liquid sovereign 5-year CDS also pulled in.
Indonesia was seen at 187bp/194bp, about 3bp tighter from yesterday but still a long way from 152bp a week ago. Malaysia was quoted 159bp/165bp, flat from yesterday's levels but about 12bp wider on the week.
Bonds from Malaysian names did not escape unscathed, widening some 15bp-30bp in the past week.
Exim Malaysia's 2021s were seen at 124bp/114bp today compared with 114bp/109bp a week ago, while Tenaga's 2026s were at 170bp/160bp versus 147bp/143bp.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)