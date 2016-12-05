SEOUL, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mostly spared
from the impact of risk-off sentiment gripping global markets
after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign
due to a stinging defeat of his bid for constitutional reform.
The region's investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at
123bp/125bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Trading was also slow as financial markets awaited results
from the US Federal Reserve's December 13-14 meeting, where
investors largely expect a hike in interest rates.
Trading was spotty, with Indonesia's new 2027s and 2047s
down about a third of a point lower, but unchanged on a spread
basis.
One trader said he saw some accounts scooping up Chinese
bank AT1s, such as CCB's perpetual non-call fives.
Shinhan Bank's US$500m 10 non-call fives and Dah Sing Bank's
T2s were unchanged to slightly lower on a price basis, Tradeweb
data showed.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)