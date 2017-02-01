SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - There were signs of life in the
Asian credit secondary market, even though primary issuance took
a break ahead of the US rate decision later today and is
unlikely to resume until next week.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index tightened
2bp to 112bp/114bp as investors employed their money in
secondary bonds. The respite may be temporary, though, as
issuance is expected to come at a hectic pace from next week.
"Investors have decent levels of cash and issuers want to
come before rates hike further, so the first half should be very
constructive," said a DCM banker.
China Development Bank's dollar 2022s widened 2bp to
Treasuries plus 86bp, while its euro 2020s tightened 1bp from
yesterday to 95bp over Bunds. The Republic of Korea's recent
2027 dollar bonds tightened 4bp to Treasuries plus 51bp.
Chang Development's 2020s tightened 2bp to 258bp over
Treasuries - still 28bp wide of the spread at issue last month.
Adani Ports' 2022s spiked 4bp this morning but settled down
to Treasuries plus 214bp. Bharat Petroleum's 2027 yield jumped
5bp earlier, but also returned to the starting point of
Treasuries plus 190bp.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)