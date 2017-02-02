SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were flat today as traders chose to await clearer direction cues amid weaker sentiment in the regional equity markets. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.7% and the Nikkei closed 1.22% lower.

"High-grade credits in Asia were unchanged today and there is really not much trading going on," said one trader. "There have been no issues to drive the markets this week."

Recently priced notes were moving sideways. IBK's 2020s were quoted at 114bp/113bp, while Siam Commercial Bank's 3.2% 2022s were seen at 129bp/127bp, just under the reoffer spread of 130bp over US Treasuries.

"The high-grade bonds that were priced in January were bought mainly by real-money accounts, which take and hold.

So, you will not see much movement in their paper," said the trader. "All the flippers and traders seem to be on the sidelines to avoid rate volatility."

The Philippines' 2042s were still under par at 97.90/98.129, while Shui On's 2021s were at 99.25/99.40, under reoffer of 99.834.

However, China Water's 2022s showed strong gains at 100.375/100.75 versus a reoffer price of 98.92, while Vedanta's 2022s were at 100.25, above reoffer of par.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 111bp/113bp in mid-afternoon, flat to yesterday's close, but tighter than this morning, when it was spotted at 112/114bp.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)