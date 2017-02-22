BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 22 (IFR) - Asian credit markets rallied substantially today, spurred on by another strong day on US markets.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was over 6bp tighter in the earlier part of the day, but eased off slightly and by the afternoon was closer to 4bp tighter at 94.00/95.833.
The sharpest movements among the index's constituents came from Hyundai Motor, which was 11bp tighter, and India's IDBI Bank, which was 10bp tighter.
Recent investment-grade issues were bid slightly higher in secondary. Korea Development Bank's three new tranches were about 1bp-2bp tighter, while Hong Kong's 10-year sukuk came in by about 3bp.
Spreads on Citic's recent 2022 and 2027 bonds each came in about 2bp.
High-yield names were also tighter. Road King's fixed-for-life perpetual rose about a tenth of a point, while yields on Future Land Development's 2020 bonds were 3bp tighter.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago