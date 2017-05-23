HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Asian credits were largely stable on Tuesday, despite a suspected terrorist attack in the UK.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was flat at 89.8/91.3.

"IG credits were mostly unchanged, but high-yield issues were generally weak," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

New issues put in mixed performances as Metallurgical Corporation of China's 2.95% 3-year bonds were trading 10bp tighter in the morning, but gave back some gains later and were around 3bp tighter in the afternoon, the trader said.

Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung's 5.50% perpetual non-call 3 notes, however, fell 2 points to bid at 98.

Recent fixed-for-life perp issues from Cheung Kong Property and Sun Hung Kai Properties also faced selling pressure and were both trading below reoffer levels.

"There have been too many perps from Hong Kong developers in recent weeks, and the fixed-for-life structure is not investor friendly," said one investor.

In the high-yield segment, Hsin Chong Group's bonds plunged after the Hong Kong-based construction company missed a coupon payment of US$13.125m due on May 18 on its US$300m 8.75% senior notes, maturing on May 18 2018.

Its 2018s fell 10 points to 40, while its 2019s retreated 5 points to 45, according to the trader.

Embattled commodity trader Noble Group's bonds continued to see selling pressure after S&P lowered its long-term corporate credit rating to CCC+ from B+ with negative outlook. Noble's 2022s fell around 2 points to 43.

Reliance Communications' 2020s fell 3 points to 85 on reports that the Indian telecom operator is months late in servicing some of its loan facilities.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; editing by Dharsan Singh)