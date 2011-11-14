Nov 14 (IFR) - Indonesia launched its much delayed Global sukuk this morning at a guidance of 4.25% area for a tenor of 7 years in an effort to capture strong bids in the rallying markets. The pricing is thought to include a new issue concession as well as a small sukuk premium.

The deal will this week kick off Asia's G3 primary issuance markets, which have had several stops and starts in the past few weeks on the back of ebbs and falls in global market sentiments.

The last deal was a USD750m 10-year deal for Korea Finance Corporation on November 8, just before the rocky Eurozone debt woes closed the primary markets.

The Global sukuk had been in the wings since roadshows were held in Riyadh, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai from October 16 to 20.

A launch was held off as the sovereign wanted to balance pricing objectives amid weak financial markets which made it too volatile to attempt a launch in any case.

Joint leads Citigroup, HSBC and StanChart will be expected to price the deal as early as today before any further negative headline from Europe dents a relief rally seen in the Asian markets today.

Risk appetite showed a return in the US on Friday, and continued to seep into Asian markets this morning with credits tightening in the secondary and equities rising strongly.

Some anchor investors are already in place, and books are said to be looking fairly healthy this morning. The deal is rated Ba1/BB+ (Moody's/Fitch).

Hong Kong listed Tencent Holdings, China's biggest internet company by revenue, has mandated Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank as joint global coordinators to manage its debut offshore bond sale.

Goldman and Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse and HSBC, while Barclays Capital and Citigroup are co-managers.

Tencent is set to meet fixed-income investors across Asia, Europe and the US this week. Roadshows will start on Tuesday in Hong Kong, before moving to Singapore, London and the US.

A debut 144A/ RegS USD transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, to replace some of Tencent's existing short-term borrowings and for potential strategic acquisitions.

India might see another perpetual corporate bond in the coming months. One of the leading telecom players, Idea Cellular, is considering a perp and if this materialises, this would also be a debut of the issuer in the bond market.

India's last corporate perp was in early June when Tata Power raised INR15bn (USD299m). It was Tata Power's second hybrid in two months but the fouth offering from the Tata Group. The perps, rated AA, paid a coupon of 11.40%, slightly lower than the 11.50% paid on Tata Steel's perps in May.

The latter's March trade paid a 11.80% coupon. Both Tata Steel's perps featured a 300bp step-up coupon after year 10.

Idea's debut with a perp will be a refreshing change in the bond market which is attracting new issuers. Idea will use the money to partly repay INR14bn debt falling due this financial year that ends March 31.

Although Idea has recently obtained a loan sanction for an INR10bn 8-year loan from the State Bank of India, it is still keenly exploring the bond route given the 100bp to 150bp savings the latter option achieves.

Domestic bank funding has become a costlier fundraising venue in the last few months after consistent hikes in key interest rates and implementation of the base rate regime (which came into force in June 2010). Since March 2010, India has raised key rates 13 times taking the base rate of most banks to over 10%.

Though these may still be early days for Idea's bond market debut, many feel the company will have to overcome hurdles like investors' aversion to telecom industry stocks after the 2G telecom license scandal which is still hitting headlines.

The final outcome of the perp issue will also depend upon the rating on the bonds and what kind of equity treatment is accorded to the notes. Idea is rated AA by Care. For a plain vanilla bond, the market would expect Idea to pay around 11% in interest.

