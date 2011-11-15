Nov 15 (IFR) - Indonesia's state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara has kicked off bookbuilding on its 10-year fixed rate Global with a guidance of 5.875% area, riding on the tailwinds of a huge demand for the Indonesian sovereign sukuk. The sovereign priced last night a USD1bn seven-year piece at 4% after it roped in USD6.5bn of orders.

Despite a softer market tone today, joint lead managers and bookrunners Barclays and Citigroup are hoping to quickly take advantage of the excess appetite for Indonesian risk. The new RoI bonds have gained with bids heard at 100.25 against weaker market sentiments.

The US dollar PLN bond (Ba1/BB/BB+) will be of benchmark size, which is typically at a minimum amount of USD500m. The 144a/Reg S bullet is expected to price as early as today.

Proceeds will be used by PLN for capex and general corporate purposes. PLN is the dominant utility company in Indonesia and the largest power producer in the country.

The company sought consent from bondholders earlier this month to ease covenants that will allow it to add more debt.

The Republic of Indonesia's new Global sukuk caught a narrow execution window, garnering a total book of USD6.5bn, more than six times the USD1bn seven-year deal that finally emerged.

Joint leads Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank had launched the deal yesterday morning amid a rally in the markets after political changes in Italy and Greece raised hopes for a smooth resolution of Eurozone debt problems.

The schedule was rumoured to have been brought forward by over a week to catch the tight window as well as avoid a clash with another US dollar sukuk issuance. The latter was thought to be from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which had mandated four banks on a debut US dollar Reg S deal.

Surprisingly, the new sukuk offered no sukuk premium often demanded by conventional investors, and a very minimal 20bp new issue concession over the conventional sovereign bonds.

That was a result of a wily strategy adopted by the joint leads, who put in place strong anchor orders even before books were formally kicked off.

The leads finalised orders from the Middle East on Sunday, and by Monday morning, it had some USD750m of orders, of which USD150m were from Islamic funds in Indonesia, and the rest from the Middle East and Malaysia.

With that base, the leads went out on Monday morning to the conventional investors, confident that they could do a deal even without their support.

At a guidance of 4.25% area, the issue would have yielded about 40bp NIC over the outstanding conventional 2019s which were trading at about 3.85%.

Conventional investors, starved of fresh supplies to put their cash to work, were keen to take on the sovereign credit, which is due for an investment grade promotion in 12 to 18 months time.

As orders poured in, guidance tightened to 4.00%-4.125% before pricing at the tight end. That yielded only 20bp over the 2019s which were at around 3.83%.

The 4% coupon is thought to be the one of the lowest coupons, if not the lowest, ever paid by Indonesia in its US dollar conventional or Islamic bonds. Little attrition was seen at that yield, even though the equity and credit markets were beginning to turn sour in Europe and the US.

More than 250 accounts came into the deal, all of which were confident and comfortable with the credit even while global credits crumbled. The iTraxx Crossover yesterday gapped out 45bp on the day.

The RoI sukuk was evenly distributed among the 250 accounts, with the sovereign's goal of capturing the Middle East bid met. Investors from that region and Islamic funds took up 30% of the deal while Asia accounted for a strong 32%. Europe provided 18% of orders while Indonesia accounted or 12%.

For a 144a/REg S deal, the 8% accounted for by the US looked small but bankers said the US markets were typically not a natural market for Islamic bonds and not a large market for a tenor of seven years.

Real money accounts provided a stable base for the demand with funds accounting for 59%, banks 17%, central banks/sovereign wealth funds at 11%, private banks 7% and insurance 6%.

Despite the softer tone in the market this morning, the new sukuk rallied to as high as 100.50/100.75 with a trade done at 100.45 in mid-morning sessions. But the bonds sank to 99.85 in late morning upon news that state-owned PLN had put up a guidance of 5.825% area on a new 10-year bond.

That indication gave a premium of more than 180bp over government bonds, a far wider spread than the 140bp that outstanding PLN notes are trading at.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and y en-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com