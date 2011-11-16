Nov 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia caught a narrow execution window for its new Global sukuk, garnering a total book of USD6.5bn, more than six times the USD1bn seven-year deal that finally emerged.

Joint leads Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered launched the deal yesterday morning following a rally in the markets after political changes in Italy and Greece raised hopes for a smooth resolution to the eurozone debt problems.

Surprisingly, the new sukuk offered none of the premium often demanded for Islamic bonds over conventional debt, paying a very minimal 20bp new-issue concession over the sovereign's conventional curve.

That was a result of a wily strategy of the joint leads, which put in place strong anchor orders even before books were formally open. The leads finalised orders from the Middle East on Sunday and, on Monday morning, orders of some USD750m were already in the book, of which USD150m were from Islamic funds in Indonesia, and the rest from the Middle East and Malaysia.

With that base, the leads went out on Monday morning at a guidance of the 4.25% area, meaning the issue would have yielded about 40bp NIC over the outstanding conventional 2019s, which were trading at about 3.85%. As orders poured in, guidance tightened to 4.00%-4.125% before pricing at the tight end.

That yielded only 20bp over the 2019s, which were at about 3.83%. More than 250 accounts came into the deal. Middle East investors and Islamic funds took up 30%, while Asia accounted for 32%.

Europe made up 18% of orders, while Indonesia accounted or 12%. For a Reg S/144a deal, the 8% that the US accounted for looked small, but bankers said the US was typically not a natural market for Islamic bonds and not a large one for a tenor of seven years.

Real-money accounts provided a stable base for the demand with funds accounting for 59%, banks 17%, central banks/sovereign wealth funds at 11%, private banks 7% and insurance 6%. Despite the softer tone in the market this morning, the new sukuk rallied to as high as 100.50/100.75 with a trade done at 100.45 in mid-morning sessions.

However, the bonds sank to 99.85 in late morning on news that state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara had put out guidance of a 5.825% area on a new 10-year bond. That indication gave a premium of more than 180bp over government bonds, a far wider spread than the 140bp on the outstanding PLN notes.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBS as bookrunners for its euro-denominated covered bond debut, according to bankers away from the deal.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley arranged CBA's recent US and European roadshow with the US house expected to be involved in any future US dollar covered bond transaction.

CBA launched a USD10bn and EUR15bn (USD20.4bn) covered bond programme in contrast to the other three majors, which all embarked on USD20bn programmes.

ANZ is still expected to be the first Australian covered bond issuer with a five-year US dollar deal expected in the next few days. Confirmation of the deal, plus the mandated leads, should not be too long in coming, said one syndication banker.

ANZ was on the road last week with Citigroup and UBS. Elsewhere, National Australia Bank is believed to have run into documentation problems after a roadshow via Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, while Westpac has focused on US investors in its marketing effort via Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The bonds that Chinese plantation firm Sino-Forest Corp sold leapt after it said an independent committee had found no evidence to substantiate allegations of fraud.

Sino-Forest, which has been under investigation since a short-seller accused it of overstating its assets in June, said the committee's preliminary findings had verified key aspects of its financial position and its timber assets. Its bonds due 2014 rose 20 cents on the dollar to 50/60 on the back of the news.

"There was some panic lifting at 70, but the whole world wanted to sell there. So, it has settled back at 50/60," said a Hong Kong-based trader with an Asian bank. The 2017s have not traded, but are quoted at a wide 40/70. The numerous disclaimers in the committee's report, however, are making some analysts cautious.

"The allegation of a 'capital hole' hasn't been investigated; it is being treated as a lesser priority. Just 18% of the titles have been confirmed, the rest are just verbal confirmations.

Forestry purchasing contracts were unable to be verified, the cash burn rate is high. The independent committee doesn't have confidence," said a credit analyst with a US bank.

