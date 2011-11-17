ANZ became the first Australian bank to launch a covered bond in New York trading on November 15. The lender raised USD1.25bn from a Reg S/144a 2.40% five-year bond that priced at 99.593 for a yield of 2.487%, in line with guidance of 115bp over mid-swaps.

This translated to a spread of 158.2bp over US Treasuries, a level which some bankers said was wider than they would have expected for such a good credit.

One head of FIG syndicate at a US bank noted that the spread "compares with the 155bp over Treasuries that CBA reopened its unsecured March 2016s for USD500m on October 27".

ANZ, Citigroup, Nomura and UBS were leads on the Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) rated deal, but Nomura was the only one not involved in the recent roadshow. The collateral is housing loans and their related securities, substitution assets, and authorised investments.

Perusahaan Listrik Negara roped in a book of USD5.5bn from more than 200 accounts to be the second Indonesian credit to pull in huge demand in just two days. The state-owned utility priced a USD1bn 10-year bullet 144a/Reg S last night at a yield of 5.625%, 25bp inside the initial 5.875% area guidance.

The pricing yielded a spread of about 140bp over government bonds, but yielded just 2bp-3bp in terms of a new-issue concession over the outstanding PLN 2020s on an adjusted extension basis.

PLN bonds drew in a fairly even distribution, garnering a solid 35% interest from the US. Asia took 44% of the PLN paper, while the EU accounted for the remaining 21%.

In terms of investor type, real-money accounts were out in full force. Asset managers and fund managers took the bulk at 64%, with insurance and pension funds next at 19%. Banks took 7%, private banks at 6% and central banks and others 4%.

The bonds traded at par on the break this morning, up from the issue price of 99.054, but slipped to 99.3 as accounts took profit before bouncing to 99.45/99.50 mid-afternoon.

The Ba1/BB/BB+ bonds will pay a coupon of 5.50% and settle on November 22. Barclays and Citigroup were joint leads and bookrunners.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com