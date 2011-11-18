SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (IFR) - Westpac is set to launch a US dollar five-year covered bond when the US market opens today, according to investors away from the deal. Asian investors have already been asked for expressions of interest in the bank's debut covered bond offering.

Westpac is expected to raise about USD1bn and price close to ANZ's USD1.25bn 2.40% five-year that printed on November 15 in line with guidance at 115bp over mid swaps, 158.2bp wide of US Treasuries.

Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which arranged the recent roadshow, are joint bookrunners alongside Westpac on the new deal.

As for the other two majors, CBA and NAB, both are believed to be favouring the euro market for their inaugural covered bond issuance.

Korea Land and Housing Corp, a sovereign agency rated A1/A/A+, priced a SFr150m (USD163.4m) 2.125% five-year bond in the Swiss market overnight.

The trade priced through sole lead Deutsche Bank. Korea L&H Corp announced the deal as a SFr100m-SFr200m five-year fixed rate trade, to pay a coupon of 2.125%, right where it priced, at mid-swaps plus 145bp, seen at a yield of 2.1%. The deal was issued at 100.58 and reoffered at 100.13.

The trade is repo eligible and will list on the SIX Swiss Exchange with standalone documents under Swiss law. This follows the issuer's debut international deal last week, a SFr150m two-year FRN which came at three-month Libor plus 100bp via Deutsche Bank.

There is a change of control clause that allows investors to put the bonds at par, if the combined stake of the government and related public entities drops below 50.1%.

Electricite de France (Aa3/AA-/A+), one of the leading global utility companies, will conduct a series of fixed income investor meetings in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Following these meetings, a Dim Sum bond issue may be considered, subject to market conditions. HSBC has been mandated as global co-ordinator to arrange the meetings.

