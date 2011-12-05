SINGAPORE, Dec. 5 - Hong Kong listed Tencent Holdings, China's biggest internet company by revenue, plans to sell 5-year dollar bonds in a benchmark sized offering to price later today. A guidance of 375bp-387.5bp over comparable US Treasury notes has been indicated.

Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators in this debut 144a/Reg S bond sale. Goldman and Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse and HSBC, while Barclays Capital and Citigroup are co-managers.

Earlier, Tencent met with fixed-income investors across Asia, Europe and the US. Roadshows were held in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and in the US.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, to replace some of Tencent's existing short-term borrowings and for potential strategic acquisitions. It has a rating of Baa1/BBB+ has been assigned by Moody's/S&P.

