HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (IFR) - Tencent Holdings, China's biggest internet company by revenue, saw its new 2016 bonds widen after the USD600m transaction received orders of USD1.3bn.

The 2016 bonds were sold at 375bp over US Treasuries. Bearing a coupon of 4.625% they were priced at 99.74 for a yield of 4.684%.

"Some were of the view that the order book was not very big considering the large issue size. The final pricing was also at the tight end so we are seeing some selling," said a Hong Kong-based trader with a European bank.

In all 128 accounts participated in the transaction with Asia and US investors each accounting for 45% of the allotments. Europe got 10% of the allocations.

In terms of investor types, funds received 65%, banks 21%, retail investors 8% and insurers and central banks 6%.

The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and to replace some of Tencent's existing short-term borrowings and for potential strategic acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators in this debut 144a/Reg S bond sale. Goldman and Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse and HSBC, while ANZ, Barclays Capital and Citigroup are co-managers. It has a rating of Baa1/BBB+ assigned by Moody's/S&P.

