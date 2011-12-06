HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (IFR) - Tencent Holdings, China's
biggest internet company by revenue, saw its new 2016 bonds
widen after the USD600m transaction received orders of USD1.3bn.
The 2016 bonds were sold at 375bp over US Treasuries.
Bearing a coupon of 4.625% they were priced at 99.74 for a yield
of 4.684%.
"Some were of the view that the order book was not very big
considering the large issue size. The final pricing was also at
the tight end so we are seeing some selling," said a Hong
Kong-based trader with a European bank.
In all 128 accounts participated in the transaction with
Asia and US investors each accounting for 45% of the allotments.
Europe got 10% of the allocations.
In terms of investor types, funds received 65%, banks 21%,
retail investors 8% and insurers and central banks 6%.
The funds raised will be used for general corporate
purposes, including working capital and to replace some of
Tencent's existing short-term borrowings and for potential
strategic acquisitions.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are joint global
coordinators in this debut 144a/Reg S bond sale. Goldman and
Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers
alongside Credit Suisse and HSBC, while ANZ, Barclays Capital
and Citigroup are co-managers. It has a rating of Baa1/BBB+
assigned by Moody's/S&P.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
www.ifrmarkets.com
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com