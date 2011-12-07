SINGAPORE, Dec. 7 (IFR) - Hana, South Korea's No.4
financial services group by assets, is selling 5.5-year dollar
bonds in a benchmark-sized offering expected to price as early
as today.A guidance of around 370bp over US Treasuries has been
indicated.
Barclays Capital, BofAML, Citi, HSBC for the 144A/Reg S
transaction which has a rating of A1 Stable (Moody's) / A Stable
(S&P) / A- Stable (Fitch).
The first sovereign-linked US dollar bond from Mongolia is
likely to emerge as early as January next year as the
Development Bank of Mongolia prepares for its debut.
The borrower is believed to be keen on wrapping up
documentation before Christmas so that it is ready to hit the
market if and when conditions are conducive in the early weeks
of 2012.
DBM is also thought to be waiting for a project development
it is funding to be in place before launching the deal. The
issue will be drawn from a recently established USD600m MTN
programme.
The bonds will come with an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the
Government of Mongolia. DBM will test market appetite with a
small private placement, which will be tied up today (December
6).
The placement is likely to be of a size of about USD20m with
an expected tenor of one year. No other details are available.
ING is global co-ordinator, as well as joint arranger and dealer
with Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
S&P has assigned a BB- rating to the MTN programme, while
Mongolia's sovereign debt is rated B1/BB-/B+.
