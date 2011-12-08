HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (IFR) - Hana, South Korea's No 4 financial services group in terms of assets, sold 5.5-year dollar bonds in a USD500m offering at a spread of 345bp over US Treasuries.

Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the Reg S/144a transaction, which has a rating of A1 Stable (Moody's)/A Stable (S&P)/A- Stable (Fitch).

The bond sale drew USD4.4bn in orders and attracted 259 accounts. Asia drew 67% of the allotments while US was allocated 18% and Europe got 15%.

In terms of investor type, funds were allotted 62% while banks got 14%. Insurance companies bought 9%, central banks and public financial institutions 7%, private banks 4% while other investors including pension funds were allotted 4%.

India's Exim Bank has updated its Samurai shelf for an issuance volume of JPY100bn (USD1.29bn), valid for the next two years. Meanwhile, Mizuho is meeting the issuer this week and other houses are also understood to have made regular visits of late.

These visits and the shelf were, however, no indication that a deal was imminent, said a DCM banker. In early March this year, the policy bank utilised a credit enhancement element in a JPY20bn 1.88% 10-year deal that carried a 95% guarantee from Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

With Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Mizuho as arrangers, the deal priced at swaps plus 47bp. This was a return to the yen market after about five years as its last Samurai bond issue was a JPY26bn 2.07% five-year Samurai in October 2006 through Daiwa SMBC and Citigroup at 70bp over.

Indonesian market regulator Bapepam has relaxed rules for listed companies looking to issue high-yield bonds. The move is likely to prompt several local firms to launch debt offerings on the international markets.

Under previous rules, a listed corporate issuer contemplating a high-yield bond of a principal amount of over 50% of its equity book value faced difficult disclosure requirements.

The old rules required detailed shareholder approvals of high-yield securities, but the usual 35-day process for Indonesian public company shareholder meetings stunted the issuer's flexibility to go through the bookbuilding process to obtain the best possible market pricing at the latest possible date.

The new rules, effective November 28, are much more in line with the bookbuilding process and give the borrower easier access to tap the market quickly when a window opens.

"While shareholders' approval is still required, it can be obtained, based on maximum, rather than 'up-to-the-minute' pricing," said Joel Hogarth, partner at O'Melveny & Myers.

