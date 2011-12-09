HONG KONG, Dec 9 (IFR) - South Korea's Hana Bank sold 5.5-year dollar bonds in a USD500m deal, which received orders of USD4.4bn from 259 participating accounts. Hana is part of South Korea's No 4 financial services group in terms of assets.

The 2017 bonds were sold at a spread of 345bp over US Treasuries and were steady on their trading debut in a broadly cautious market ahead of the EU summit on Friday. The comparable bonds from Hana due in 2016 are trading at a spread of 315bp and, given an additional 15bp for maturity extension, the pricing on the new bond indicates a new-issue premium of about 15bp.

Asia drew 67% of the allotments, while the US was allocated 18% and Europe got 15%. In terms of investor types, funds were allotted 62%, while banks got 14%, insurance companies 9%, central banks and public financial institutions 7%, private banks 4% and other investors, including pension funds, 4%.

Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC were the joint bookrunners on the Reg S/144a transaction, which has ratings of A1 Stable (Moody's)/A Stable (S&P)/A- Stable (Fitch).

The Republic of the Philippines had sought central bank approval to issue Global bonds of up to USD1bn early next year, a government source told Reuters. The regulator's monetary board will discuss the request next week.

"The request has been submitted [to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas], but not yet acted on," said the source, who declined to be named, ahead of the board's discussions on the matter. The source added that policymakers may discuss it next week.

The RoP, Asia's largest sovereign issuer of foreign currency debt, is looking to return to the market as early as January with a longer-dated Global bond of as much as USD1bn to finance higher spending next year.

