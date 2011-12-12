HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - 2011 issuance is drawing to a close with only a handful of deals in the pipeline to test investor appetite.

Among these, Taiwan's Chinatrust Financial Holdings is marketing its NTD12bn (USD364m) subordinated corporate bonds. The seven-year paper is indicated at 1.66%, equivalent to 55bp over the seven-year IRS rate. The deal is expected to be finalised this week.

Chinatrust FHC has A3/ BBB+/A ratings (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), while its flagship Chinatrust Commercial Bank is an A2/A/A credit. However, their subordinated bonds are two notches lower than their respective senior ratings.

Malaysia's largest bond issuance may price before the end of the year as a MD30bn (USD9.6bn) Islamic deal for Projeck Lebuhraya Usahasama. The proceeds will fund the acquisition of leading toll-road projects in the country.

The big four Malaysian banks, AmInvestment Bank, CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank, are joint lead managers and underwriters.

A meeting with existing bondholders is due this Friday to solicit consent for the buyback part of the transaction.

Beijing City Affordable Housing Construction Investment Centre has mandated Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Beijing as lead manager on a MTN private placement of up to CNY2bn (USD312m) in the onshore market.

The tenor is likely to be five years. The deal will mark the issuer's debut in the debt capital market. Proceeds will be used for affordable housing projects in Beijing.

The Republic of the Philippines had sought central bank approval to issue Global bonds of up to USD1bn early next year, a government source told Reuters. The regulator's monetary board will discuss the request next week.

