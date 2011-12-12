HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - 2011 issuance is drawing to
a close with only a handful of deals in the pipeline to test
investor appetite.
Among these, Taiwan's Chinatrust Financial Holdings is
marketing its NTD12bn (USD364m) subordinated corporate bonds.
The seven-year paper is indicated at 1.66%, equivalent to 55bp
over the seven-year IRS rate. The deal is expected to be
finalised this week.
Chinatrust FHC has A3/ BBB+/A ratings (Moody's/S&P/Fitch),
while its flagship Chinatrust Commercial Bank is an A2/A/A
credit. However, their subordinated bonds are two notches lower
than their respective senior ratings.
Malaysia's largest bond issuance may price before the end of
the year as a MD30bn (USD9.6bn) Islamic deal for Projeck
Lebuhraya Usahasama. The proceeds will fund the acquisition of
leading toll-road projects in the country.
The big four Malaysian banks, AmInvestment Bank, CIMB
Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment
Bank, are joint lead managers and underwriters.
A meeting with existing bondholders is due this Friday to
solicit consent for the buyback part of the transaction.
Beijing City Affordable Housing Construction Investment
Centre has mandated Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and
Bank of Beijing as lead manager on a MTN private placement of up
to CNY2bn (USD312m) in the onshore market.
The tenor is likely to be five years. The deal will mark the
issuer's debut in the debt capital market. Proceeds will be used
for affordable housing projects in Beijing.
The Republic of the Philippines had sought central bank
approval to issue Global bonds of up to USD1bn early next year,
a government source told Reuters. The regulator's monetary board
will discuss the request next week.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
ww.ifrmarkets.com
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com