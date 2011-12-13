HONG KONG, Dec 13 (IFR) - This is hardly an environment conducive to near term supply. "Even in normal years this time of the year is subdued as liquidity dries up without the additional problems caused by the deteriorating global backdrop," noted one DCM banker.

"The upturn in market sentiment at the end of last week has quickly reversed and it would take an exceptionally cheap or very rare offering to attract sufficient demand for a new benchmark," he added.

Hong Kong listed China Longyuan Power, the largest wind-farm operator in Asia, managed to raise CNY1bn (USD156m) from 3-year MTN private placement at 5.72% on December 9. Industrial Bank was the lead manager of the deal.

Looking ahead, the Land Bank of the Philippines plans to sell up to PHP10bn (USD230m) of Tier II bonds in the second or the third week of January with joint leads HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.

A meeting between state-run Indian Oil Corp and nine arrangers is underway to decide on a potential five-year bond sale for at least INR10bn (USD191m).

As the sale is being targeted at the foreign institutional investors, the bonds are likely to have a put/call option to shorten the tenor to either 18 months or one-year one-day, that will suit them.

The arrangers invited to underwrite the issue include AK Capital, Axis Bank, Almondz Securities, I-Sec PD, Daiwa Capital, Trust Capital

