HONG KONG, Dec 14 (IFR) - Chinese plantation company
Sino-Forest has deferred the release of its third-quarter
earnings and has decided not to pay the USD9.775m coupon due on
its 2016 convertible notes.
The coupon payment is due on December 15 and "failure to
make this interest payment on this date will constitute a
further breach of covenants under the relevant note indenture",
the company said in a statement.
The company said deferment of its results was linked to
delays in determining the nature and scope of its relationship
with intermediaries and suppliers involved in its land dealings.
Meanwhile, its bonds took another dive as the breach of debt
covenants raised the prospect of insolvency proceedings.
Its due 2014s and 2017s were quoted at 21/25 cents on the
dollar, compared with the 30/40 range at which they were trading
last week.
"They haven't defaulted yet, but they probably will. So, we
are seeing some retail selling," said a Singapore-based trader
with a European bank.
"The company will want to restructure to its own benefit.
Whether the bondholders choose to accept or not remains to be
seen."
The company said it might consider obtaining other sources
of capital through the recapitalisation or the sale of some or
all of its businesses.
"The company's ability to continue as a going concern and
avoid insolvency proceedings depends on the success of
discussions with its stakeholders," Sino-Forest said in a
statement.
At stake is about USD1.87bn of debt comprising loans and
four series of convertible and senior bonds.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has priced a chunky long-dated
private placement for South Korea's Posco, bankers said today.
Posco's JPY15bn (USD192.9m) 10-year Euroyen came at a time when
many Japanese investors had reported near-full exposure to
Korean names.
Given the private nature of the deal the final destination
of the paper was not known. However, market participants said it
was likely to have been sold to a single core account, pointing
to a trend among large-scale Japanese investors to shift their
portfolios away from the eurozone and into destinations with
less headline risk.
"This was probably a targeted trade for a big investor in
Japan that is moving away from the eurozone countries. We have
been seeing such a specific shift into Asian assets - and Posco
is a good investment, an industrial issuer, not a financial one
- but otherwise Japanese investors are more or less full on
Korea," suggested one local DCM head at a Japanese house away
from the deal.
The bonds carries a coupon of 2.7%, which, based on the
10-year mid-swaps levels from this morning (Euroyen pricing
convention is versus mid-swaps as opposed to offer-side on
Samurais), works out to around 170bp over. The issuer is rated
A3/A-/A-.
Hong Kong-listed China Longyuan Power Group has mandated
UBS, ICBC Asia and China Development Bank, Hong Kong Branch, to
act as joint global co-ordinators for a debut Reg S renminbi
bond.
Agricultural Bank of China, Hong Kong Branch, and Bank of
Communications, Hong Kong Branch, will join the trio as joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers. A series of investor
meetings commenced on December 13 in Hong Kong.
A CNY1bn (USD156m) dual-tranche Dim Sum is rumoured at 4.50%
for two years and 4.75% for three years. Wholly owned Longyuan
subsidiary Hero Asia Investment will be the issuing entity.
Longyuan will enter into a keep-well deed with the issuer. The
bonds will remain unrated.
On December 9, the largest wind-farm operator in Asia raised
CNY1bn from three-year private MTNs at 5.72%. This January, it
took in CNY3bn - CNY1bn from a five-year note priced at 4.89%
and CNY2bn from a 10-year piece at 5.04% with UBS Securities as
lead. Both the onshore deals and the issuer have received AAA
ratings from Lianhe.
