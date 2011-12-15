SINGAPORE, December 15 (IFR) - Moody's Investor
Service has withdrawn its rating on Chinese plantation company
Sino-Forest after downgrading it to Ca from Caa1 following the
latter's decision not to make a coupon payment on its 2016
convertible bonds.
Both actions came a day after Sino-Forest deferred the
release of its third-quarter results and decided not to pay the
USD9.775m coupon.
"This action implies that Sino-Forest will default on this
debt obligation, if it does not rectify the payment after the
30-day grace period from the due date," said Moody's analyst
Jiming Zou.
The total principal owing under the four series of
outstanding senior and convertible notes is about USD1.8bn. The
company also had loan facilities in China totalling USD70.5m,
Sino-Forest said in a statement.
Zou said failure to publish results within the specified
period would also trigger a breach of covenants under its bond
indentures.
The statement from the agency also said it would withdraw
the rating because "it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate
information to support the maintenance of the rating".
Standard & Poor's and Fitch have already withdrawn their
ratings on the company.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is to make a hasty return to
the yen market, as it started marketing a today five-year fixed
Samurai at a single number to price on Friday, December 16.
The Aa2/AA-/AA rated Australian bank is marketing paper of a
minimum JPY50bn (USD642m) at yen offer-side swaps plus 75bp,
roughly in line with where its US dollar secondaries traded
overnight.
The quick execution speed and the precise guidance of a
single number were due to some core reverse enquiry orders,
noted bankers.
Joint leads Daiwa Capital Markets, Mizuho and Nomura are
working on increasing the deal and are also prepared to include
a floating-rate note if required, but there is a very slight
chance that this may happen.
In late November CBA delayed the deal it looked to price in
early December due to the deterioration in the US dollar/yen
basis swap.
In the 10-day period from November 14 to November 24, the
five-year basis dropped more than 20bp to about minus 96.5bp
from minus 73.25bp. The basis, however, was still in similar
deeply negative territory at minus 97bp as of Wednesday morning.
