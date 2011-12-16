SINGAPORE, December 16 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings has raised Indonesia's sovereign rating to BBB-, the lowest in the investment grade category from BB+ citing its strong economic growth, low debt, solid external finance position and prudent policy-making. The long-term foreign- and local-currency rating now stands at BBB- and the outlook on both ratings is stable.

Fitch has forecast an average annual GDP growth rate of over 6% in the period to 2013 for Southeast Asia's largest economy. "Indonesia's domestically-oriented economy and success in delivering relatively strong economic growth without the creation of external imbalances, or a reliance on short-term external financing suggests economic growth prospects should prove resilient to external shocks, as was the case in 2008," it said in a statement. "Low public debt and positive real interest rates give the authorities policy flexibility to respond to any slowdown."

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved a sovereign bond sale which will raise up to USD1.5bn for the Southeast Asian country. The Philippines, Asia's most frequent sovereign global bond issuer, could raise the funds via 10- and 25-year bonds, Reuters reported quoting government and central bank sources. The issue is expected to take place in January.

National Australian Bank kicked off its USD20bn covered bond programme with something of a whimper via a very modest under the radar private placement. NAB raised just NKr1bn (USD167m) from a 10-year bond that a reverse enquiry triggered. The pricing details of the paper were not revealed. This was certainly an inauspicious start for NAB, which had been leadingthe race to become Australia's inaugural covered bond issuer. The bank was the first of the four majors to launch a roadshow in Europe and the US on October 31 arranged via Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. NAB's progress was subsequently delayed due to documentation issues as investors insisted its programme include indexation guarantees from the other Australian banks.

NAB has a regional track record for being first out of the blocks. Its BNZ subsidiary was New Zealand's first covered bonds issuer in both the local and overseas markets. Anyway, it is only the third Australian major to raise funds from the covered bonds market, behind ANZ and Westpac, which issued USD1.25bn and USD1bn five-year bonds on November 16 and November 18, respectively. Both paid 115bp over mid-swaps, but the spreads have subsequently surged to 146bp, which obviously discourages further issuance in the US dollar market, or anywhere else for that matter.

The other Aussie major, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which had been planning a five-year euro-denominated bond, said in late November, that "heightened market volatility has meant the best path of action for CBA and our investor base is to continue to monitor the markets rather than execute a potentially poorly performing transaction".

The Republic of Indonesia planned to issue global bonds in the first quarter of 2012 and Samurai bonds in the first half of the year, the head of the country's debt office, Rahmat Waluyanto, told Reuters.

The sovereign also intended to put out a global sukuk at end of the first half of 2012, he said.

Furthermore, the government plans to issue 55%-60% of its new bonds in the first half of 2012 due to concerns over a global economic downturn.

"We are considering [that the] market situation next year will not be as good as this year ? In the first semester, we will issue more bonds and we don't have plans to issue foreign currency bonds in the domestic market," Waluyanto told reporters.

The debt office earlier this month said it planned to issue Rp240.33trn (USD26.45bn) in government bonds next year to cover a budget deficit of 1.5% of the country's GDP.

Hong Kong-listed China Longyuan Power Group priced its debut Reg S renminbi deal to raise CNY950m (USD148m). The dual-tranche issue comprises a CNY690m two-year piece at 4.5% and a CNY260m three-year piece at 4.75%. The pricing is in line with talk of 4.5% for the two-year and 4.75% for the three-year, resulting in a total targeted amount of CNY1bn heard earlier this week.

The order book is believed to stand at about CNY1.1bn. UBS, ICBC ASIA and China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch are global co-ordinators. Joining the three banks as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers are Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong Branch and Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch. A series of investor meetings commenced on December 13 in Hong Kong.

Wholly owned Longyuan subsidiary Hero Asia Investment is the issuing entity. Longyuan will enter into a keep-well deed with the issuer. The bonds will remain unrated.

The issue can be put at 101% if either the PRC Government, or persons responsible to the PRC government, no longer control directly or indirectly China Guodian; or China Guodian ceases to directly or indirectly control the keep-well provider.

On December 9, the largest wind-farm operator in Asia raised CNY1bn from three-year private MTNs at 5.72%. This January, it took in CNY3bn - CNY1bn from a five-year note priced at 4.89% and CNY2bn from a 10-year piece at 5.04% with UBS Securities as lead. Both the onshore deals and the issuer have AAA ratings from Lianhe.

Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon is heard to be working on its second offshore renminbi bonds. A three-year deal has been proposed. Standard Chartered is believed to be on the deal, although the bank declined to comment. The Chinese leasing company priced its debut CNY1.25bn (USD187m) three-year Reg S Dim Sum bond at 3.9% in late May this year. CICC, HSBC and StanChart were the bookrunners. Far East Horizon, an equipment-leasing company operating mainly in China, raised HK$5.13bn (USD658m) from its Hong Kong IPO this March. For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com