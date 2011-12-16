SINGAPORE, December 16 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings has
raised Indonesia's sovereign rating to BBB-, the lowest in the
investment grade category from BB+ citing its strong economic
growth, low debt, solid external finance position and prudent
policy-making. The long-term foreign- and local-currency rating
now stands at BBB- and the outlook on both ratings is stable.
Fitch has forecast an average annual GDP growth rate of
over 6% in the period to 2013 for Southeast Asia's largest
economy. "Indonesia's domestically-oriented economy and success
in delivering relatively strong economic growth without the
creation of external imbalances, or a reliance on short-term
external financing suggests economic growth prospects should
prove resilient to external shocks, as was the case in 2008," it
said in a statement. "Low public debt and positive real interest
rates give the authorities policy flexibility to respond to any
slowdown."
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved a sovereign bond
sale which will raise up to USD1.5bn for the Southeast Asian
country. The Philippines, Asia's most frequent sovereign global
bond issuer, could raise the funds via 10- and 25-year bonds,
Reuters reported quoting government and central bank sources.
The issue is expected to take place in January.
National Australian Bank kicked off its USD20bn covered
bond programme with something of a whimper via a very modest
under the radar private placement. NAB raised just NKr1bn
(USD167m) from a 10-year bond that a reverse enquiry triggered.
The pricing details of the paper were not revealed. This was
certainly an inauspicious start for NAB, which had been
leadingthe race to become Australia's inaugural covered bond
issuer. The bank was the first of the four majors to launch a
roadshow in Europe and the US on October 31 arranged via
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. NAB's progress was subsequently
delayed due to documentation issues as investors insisted its
programme include indexation guarantees from the other
Australian banks.
NAB has a regional track record for being first out of the
blocks. Its BNZ subsidiary was New Zealand's first covered bonds
issuer in both the local and overseas markets. Anyway, it is
only the third Australian major to raise funds from the covered
bonds market, behind ANZ and Westpac, which issued USD1.25bn and
USD1bn five-year bonds on November 16 and November 18,
respectively. Both paid 115bp over mid-swaps, but the spreads
have subsequently surged to 146bp, which obviously discourages
further issuance in the US dollar market, or anywhere else for
that matter.
The other Aussie major, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
which had been planning a five-year euro-denominated bond, said
in late November, that "heightened market volatility has meant
the best path of action for CBA and our investor base is to
continue to monitor the markets rather than execute a
potentially poorly performing transaction".
The Republic of Indonesia planned to issue global bonds in
the first quarter of 2012 and Samurai bonds in the first half of
the year, the head of the country's debt office, Rahmat
Waluyanto, told Reuters.
The sovereign also intended to put out a global sukuk at
end of the first half of 2012, he said.
Furthermore, the government plans to issue 55%-60% of its
new bonds in the first half of 2012 due to concerns over a
global economic downturn.
"We are considering [that the] market situation next year
will not be as good as this year ? In the first semester, we
will issue more bonds and we don't have plans to issue foreign
currency bonds in the domestic market," Waluyanto told
reporters.
The debt office earlier this month said it planned to issue
Rp240.33trn (USD26.45bn) in government bonds next year to cover
a budget deficit of 1.5% of the country's GDP.
Hong Kong-listed China Longyuan Power Group priced its
debut Reg S renminbi deal to raise CNY950m (USD148m). The
dual-tranche issue comprises a CNY690m two-year piece at 4.5%
and a CNY260m three-year piece at 4.75%. The pricing is in line
with talk of 4.5% for the two-year and 4.75% for the three-year,
resulting in a total targeted amount of CNY1bn heard earlier
this week.
The order book is believed to stand at about CNY1.1bn. UBS,
ICBC ASIA and China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch are global
co-ordinators. Joining the three banks as joint bookrunners and
joint lead managers are Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong
Branch and Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch. A series of
investor meetings commenced on December 13 in Hong Kong.
Wholly owned Longyuan subsidiary Hero Asia Investment is
the issuing entity. Longyuan will enter into a keep-well deed
with the issuer. The bonds will remain unrated.
The issue can be put at 101% if either the PRC Government,
or persons responsible to the PRC government, no longer control
directly or indirectly China Guodian; or China Guodian ceases to
directly or indirectly control the keep-well provider.
On December 9, the largest wind-farm operator in Asia
raised CNY1bn from three-year private MTNs at 5.72%. This
January, it took in CNY3bn - CNY1bn from a five-year note priced
at 4.89% and CNY2bn from a 10-year piece at 5.04% with UBS
Securities as lead. Both the onshore deals and the issuer have
AAA ratings from Lianhe.
Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon is heard to be working on
its second offshore renminbi bonds. A three-year deal has been
proposed. Standard Chartered is believed to be on the deal,
although the bank declined to comment.
The Chinese leasing company priced its debut CNY1.25bn (USD187m)
three-year Reg S Dim Sum bond at 3.9% in late May this year.
CICC, HSBC and StanChart were the bookrunners.
Far East Horizon, an equipment-leasing company operating mainly
in China, raised HK$5.13bn (USD658m) from its Hong Kong IPO this
March.
