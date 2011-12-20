SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (IFR) - FirstMac has priced its AUD300m (USD300m) RMBS through FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011.

The AUD75m Class A-1 tranche which has a 0.6 year weighted-average-life and is rated A-1+ and F1+ by S&P and Fitch came in line with guidance at 65bp over 1-month BBSW.

The AAA/AAA rated AUD114.8m Class A-2s, which have a 3 year WAL, also priced in line with guidance, 150bp wide of 1-month BBSW.

The Triple A rated AUD87.7m A-3s and the AUD11.7m ABs priced 165bp and 275bp wide of 1-month BBSW. They have WALs of 7 and 5.7 years respectively with both of these tranches fully purchased by the AOFM.

Pricing terms for the AUD10.5m B-1s and the AUD0.75m B-2s (both rated AA- by S&P) were not disclosed . Their respective WALs are 5.6 and 7.6 years.

This was FirstMac's first conforming RMBS since June 2010 while the last RMBS by a non-bank issuer was from Resimac on May 16 2011. Its Class As and ABs printed 125bp and 175bp over 1-month BBSW at a rather better time for global credit markets.

Malaysia's toll road operator Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama, or Plus, is on track to wrapping up a MYR25.1bn (USD7.9bn) Islamic bond. It opens its MYR5.5bn government-guaranteed tranche for subscription today. The 26-year bonds are expected to offer a coupon of 4.86% and a yield of 4.80%.

The offering comes after Plus priced MYR11.3bn of Islamic bonds last Friday night, selling bonds with tenors ranging from five to 19 years. The tranche was a public offering to the institutional investors, who rushed into the deal and chalked up total orders rumoured to hit MYR50bn.

Yields on the MYR11.3bn non-guaranteed tranche ranged from 3.80% for the MYR200m five-year portion to 4.30% for the MYR700m 10-year piece and 5.00% for the MYR1bn 19-year piece.

The bonds will be issued off a MYR23.36bn Islamic MTN programme. The two tranches are part of a total of MYR25.1bn bond sale, which will fund Plus' MYR34bn acquisition of toll road assets. The third tranche was a MYR8.3bn private placement with maturities of 20 to 25 years.

CIMB Investment Bank is principal adviser and arranger, and is joint lead managers with AmInvestment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank.

