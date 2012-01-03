HONG KONG, Jan 3 (IFR) - DCM syndicate desks are likely to be busy as 2012 opens next week. Right at the top of the list are the highly anticipated sovereign issuances from the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of the Philippines.

The Republic of Indonesia wound up a global roadshow in Hong Kong on December 14, but launching a deal in January will see its newly upgraded sovereign rating to BBB- (Fitch) bring in a warm reception to its Global plans.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered ran the roadshow on the deal, which is expected to emerge in the conventional format. Indonesia last issued in this format in April via a USD2.5bn 10-year Global, which priced at 5.1%.

The Republic of Philippines is expected to sell USD1.5bn Global after it hired Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS in the middle of December.

The central bank had said the debt sale could carry 10-year and 25-year maturities and finance officials had previously said Manila was considering selling global bonds in January.

Standard & Poor's earlier this month revised its ratings outlook on Philippines to positive from stable, a day after Indonesia received a promotion to investment grade from Fitch.

The Sing dollar market opened 2012 with a bang - CapitaMalls Asia launched a SGD200m retail and institutional offer of 10-year notes that will be callable every year. The coupons will step up from 3.8% for the first five years to 4.5% thereafter. A greenshoe of up to SGD200m is available if demand is robust. DBS is sole lead manager.

National Australian Bank was busy over the holiday period with two further additions to its USD20bn covered bond programme via the Norwegian Kroner market.

NAB printed a debut NOK1bn (USD167m) 10-year hard-bullet private placement in the middle of December that was subsequently doubled in size. The bond pays a 5% coupon and matures on December 20 2011.

The Aussie major raised a further NOK500m and NOK625m at the end of the year in two subsequent taps to take total issuance up to NOK3.125bn (USD520.83m).

The bond is rated Aaa by Moody's and AAA by Fitch while the transactions were arranged by RBC. Though no pricing details were released it is understood the bond came at around 160bp-170bp over LIBOR.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com