SINGAPORE, January 4 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of
Korea (Kexim) (A1/A/A+ Moody's/S&P/Fitch) has launched a USD
benchmark-sized two-trancher via leads BNP Paribas, Bank of
America Merill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Royal Bank
of Scotland.
There will be a 5-year tranche on which guidance in the
Treasuries plus 325bp area has been set. There will also be a
10.25-year tranche carrying a spread of 5bp-10bp less than the
five-year spread. The deal is scheduled to price today in New
York hours.
Meanwhile the Republic of the Philippines has launched a
25-year US dollar-denominated global bond, although the exact
size has not been decided and will depend on the bookbuilding
process, Reuters has reported.
"It will be at least $700m, or of a benchmark size. The
bookbuilding has started," the source told Reuters. The source
is close to the deal, but asked for anonymity due to the market
sensitivity of the offer.
The RoP, with ratings of Ba2 (stable) / BB (positive) / BB+
(stable) from Moody's, S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated
Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered as joint global
co-ordinators for the US-dollar global bond offering and
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP
Morgan, Standard Chartered and UBS as joint bookrunners.
Meanwhile the Aussie majors are gearing up for another round
of covered bond supply, this time in euros.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has released price guidance
at mid swaps plus 100bp area for its debut benchmark 5-year
euro-denominated covered bond. This is expected to price later
today, according to joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBS.
ANZ and National Australia Bank are also expected to issue
their inaugural euro-denominated covered bonds in the next few
days.
ANZ has mandated Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and
Unicredit, while NAB is working with Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan.
In the sovereign space, the Republic of Indonesia is seen
launching a new deal in January, the first since Fitch upgraded
the sovereign to investment-grade status (BBB-) in December.
HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered ran the roadshow on
the deal, which is expected to emerge in the conventional
format. Indonesia priced a USD2.5bn 10-year Global last April at
5.1%.
Elsewhere, state-owned Power Finance Corp has called for
bids for a two-tranche bond sale. Bids were due by 15:00 India
time yesterday (January 3) for a deal split between a 3-year
bullet and a 5-year tranche with a put and call option after 18
months.
India's Rural Electrification Corp is looking to raise
around INR15bn (USD282m) via 10-year bonds with a Japanese
interest rate swap, a company source told Reuters.
Indonesia's Bukopin Bank, Federal International Finance and
Indomobil Finance are set to launch bond sales early this year
with many more expected to follow to take advantage of cheaper
financing against a backdrop of low inflation and policy rates.
Bank Bukopin is looking to sell subordinated debt by the end
of this month or early February and has mandated CIMB
Securities, Indo Premier Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas for
the sale.
