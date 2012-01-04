SINGAPORE, January 4 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) (A1/A/A+ Moody's/S&P/Fitch) has launched a USD benchmark-sized two-trancher via leads BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland.

There will be a 5-year tranche on which guidance in the Treasuries plus 325bp area has been set. There will also be a 10.25-year tranche carrying a spread of 5bp-10bp less than the five-year spread. The deal is scheduled to price today in New York hours.

Meanwhile the Republic of the Philippines has launched a 25-year US dollar-denominated global bond, although the exact size has not been decided and will depend on the bookbuilding process, Reuters has reported.

"It will be at least $700m, or of a benchmark size. The bookbuilding has started," the source told Reuters. The source is close to the deal, but asked for anonymity due to the market sensitivity of the offer.

The RoP, with ratings of Ba2 (stable) / BB (positive) / BB+ (stable) from Moody's, S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators for the US-dollar global bond offering and Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and UBS as joint bookrunners.

Meanwhile the Aussie majors are gearing up for another round of covered bond supply, this time in euros.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has released price guidance at mid swaps plus 100bp area for its debut benchmark 5-year euro-denominated covered bond. This is expected to price later today, according to joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBS.

ANZ and National Australia Bank are also expected to issue their inaugural euro-denominated covered bonds in the next few days.

ANZ has mandated Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and Unicredit, while NAB is working with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

In the sovereign space, the Republic of Indonesia is seen launching a new deal in January, the first since Fitch upgraded the sovereign to investment-grade status (BBB-) in December.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered ran the roadshow on the deal, which is expected to emerge in the conventional format. Indonesia priced a USD2.5bn 10-year Global last April at 5.1%.

Elsewhere, state-owned Power Finance Corp has called for bids for a two-tranche bond sale. Bids were due by 15:00 India time yesterday (January 3) for a deal split between a 3-year bullet and a 5-year tranche with a put and call option after 18 months.

India's Rural Electrification Corp is looking to raise around INR15bn (USD282m) via 10-year bonds with a Japanese interest rate swap, a company source told Reuters.

Indonesia's Bukopin Bank, Federal International Finance and Indomobil Finance are set to launch bond sales early this year with many more expected to follow to take advantage of cheaper financing against a backdrop of low inflation and policy rates.

Bank Bukopin is looking to sell subordinated debt by the end of this month or early February and has mandated CIMB Securities, Indo Premier Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas for the sale.

