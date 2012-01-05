SINGAPORE, January 5 (IFR) - The fairly choppy global backdrop failed to dent another large bout of euro and US dollar issuance overnight.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Aa2/AA-/AA) achieved a commendable result with its inaugural covered bond, according to syndication desks away from the deal. The Aussie major raised an impressive EUR1.5bn (USD1.94bn) from the country's first ever euro-denominated covered bond, priced overnight.

The new CBA January 12 2017s came at 100bp over mid swaps. This was 80bp inside Lloyds Bank's smaller EUR1.25bn 5-year covered bond that priced at the same time and 32bp wide of Norway's DNB EUR2bn 5 1/4 year which printed a couple of hours earlier.

Looking ahead, NAB is believed to have begun taking IOIs straight after the CBA transaction with expectations centring on a similar 5-year euro covered bond to price in London hours today (January 5) at around 100bp over mid swaps.

NAB has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and NAB Wholesale Bank to lead manage its first euro denominated covered bond transaction.

ANZ selected itself, Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and Unicredit to arrange its inaugural euro-denominated covered bond.

In the dollar market the Republic of the Philippines (Ba1/BB/BB+) priced its USD1.5bn 25-year Global at 5.00%, 196.2bp wide of Treasuries and well inside initial guidance of 5.25%.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) (A1/A/A+) has raised USD2.25bn from its USD1.25bn 4.0% 5-year and USD1bn 5.0% 10.25-year tranches.

The two tranches priced at 99.807 and 99.627 to yield 4.043% and 5.048% respectively, equivalent to 315bp and 305bp over Treasuries and 10bp inside initial talk.

