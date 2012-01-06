HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - Eurozone woes have certainly not held back Europe's covered bond market, where cash-rich investors have been putting their New Year inflows to work via nine euro-denominated transactions in this week alone.

National Australia Bank quickly followed in Commonwealth Bank of Australia's slipstream as it raised EUR1bn overnight with both bonds pricing 100bp wide of mid-swaps.

Lead managers Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and NAB arranged the deal that came in smaller than CBA's EUR1.5bn Wednesday print.

Looking ahead ANZ will let the market absorb the CBA and NAB issuance before printing its own euro debut which it is arranging alongside Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and Unicredit.

Meanwhile NAB has started soft-sounding investors for its upcoming Samurai, although there has not, as yet, been any price talk. The leads are discussing the credit with investors.

The mandate, awarded to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko, was announced in late December with pricing targeted for early January. Timing is seen falling into next week's business.

That will clash with the plans of ANZ which surprised the Tokyo market yesterday by announcing a 5-year fixed-rate note and possible a 5-year FRN, depending on demand, to price on January 12 at the earliest. Daiwa Capital Markets and Nomura are joint leads.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SUMIBK), rated Aa3/A+, raised USD1.5bn overnight from a three tranche Reg S/144a transaction. The USD500m 1.90% 2015s, the USD500m 2.65% 2017s and the USD500m 3.95% 2022s all priced at the tight end of guidance at 155bp, 180bp and 200bp over Treasuries respectively.

China Merchants Group is planning the sale of up to CNY2bn (USD317m) of 7-year MTNs on January 12 while China Development Bank is set to auction up to CNY20bn (USD3.17bn) of 10-year fixed-rate finance bonds two days earlier.

The CDB offering period will run from January 11 to 16, while the notes will settle on January 16.

