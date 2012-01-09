HONG KONG, Jan 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia kicked off its much-anticipated US dollar Global, its first as an investment grade credit since Fitch promoted its sovereign rating in December to BBB- from a speculative grade of BB+.

Guidance has been set at 5.375%-5.500% on a long tenor of 30 years. Size is indicated at benchmark, which is typically at a minimum of USD500m. This is expected to be tonight's business.

The deal comes a week after the Republic of the Philippines garnered a solid reception to its USD1.5bn 5.00% 25-year Global at a NIC of just 7bp.

RoI will ride not only on the unsatiated demand for RoP paper, but also on the unallocated orders that it had received on its hugely successful USD1bn seven-year Global sukuk in November that chalked up a book of USD6.5bn.

The quick execution is facilitated by roadshows held in early December which brought the sovereign to London, Edinburgh, New York and Hong Kong.

Joint leads are HSBC, JP Morgan and Stanchart.

China Development Bank kicked off its fourth issue of offshore renminbi bonds in Hong Kong after it announced today that books will open on its offering in the middle of the month.

The innovative deal will allow CDB to tap the HK offshore RMB market and adopt both Central Moneymarkets Unit bidding and bookbuilding process simultaneously.

This makes CDB the first onshore financial institution to use dual issuance channels to extend its yield curve and tap longer dated paper. Tenors in the bookbuilding process are expected to be 10 years and more - possibly up to 15 years - in the multi-tranche deal.

An announcement did not specifiy the target issuance size but earlier indications were that it was aiming to raise CNY6bn (USD936m). All tranches will target institutional investors.

Barclays Bank, Citigroup, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and The Royal Bank of Scotland are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the bookbuilding part, while BOCHK, acting as the issuance agent, will be responsible for the auction portion, which will use the HKMA-operated CMU BID service - the first mainland bank to use the CMU platform.

The CMU bidding process will apply to 3-year and 5-year tranches with the tender expected to complete on January 13. Results will be released on the same day.

CDB will use the bond proceeds offshore to support its overseas RMB business - the first time it will do so.

CDB has been given approval to issue CNY6bn renminbi bonds in Hong Kong. The bank has raised CNY13bn in Hong Kong so far. CDB is rated AA-/Aa3/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch).

Swedish Export Credit was working on a CNY200m (USD31.25m) debut Dim Sum deal with the help of sole bookrunner Citic Securities Corporate Finance (Hong Kong) last Friday.

A final pricing at a yield of 2.4% was heard for a three-year deal, in line with earlier indications. The lead was unavailable for comment.

Settlement for the deal off the Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P) EMTN programme is tentatively set for January 12.

