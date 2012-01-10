HONG KONG, Jan 10 (IFR) - Li Ka-shing's ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa has mandated Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan for a two-tranche, benchmark-sized offering in the dollar bond market.

The 144A/Reg S deal is expected to be priced by Wednesday although pricing could be accelerated to New York trading hours today depending on investor demand.The issuer has a A3 (neg)/A- (sta) /A- (sta) rating.

Indonesia's new 30-year sovereign bonds have recovered from their lows after a weak debut as some investors received higher than expected allocations.

The 5.25% bonds, sold at 98.148, hit a low of 97.375 before recovering to 97.875 by mid-morning. The issuer (rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-) sold the bonds at the tight end of initial guidance of 5.375%-5.500%.

"Most accounts feel they got allocated more than they estimated," said a Singapore-based trader with a US bank."There are also expectations of a new tranche to the deal."\

The USD1.75bn offer received orders of USD3.6bn with over 160 accounts participating and came on the heels of a 25-year bond deal from regional rivals Philippines last week. That USD1.5bn deal received a hefty USD12.5bn in orders.

"Philippines was a deal that took off so people got ahead of themselves when putting in orders. Suddenly they found they didn't want so many bonds after they got over-allocations. It seems like an interim shakeout," said a Singapore-based trader with a European bank.

In terms of allocations, Indonesian onshore investors received 15%, the rest of Asia took up 22%, Europe bought 12% and US accounted for 51%. By investor type, fund managers got 73%, banks 20%, insurance companies and pension funds 4% and private banks 3%.

This is also the first new issue from Indonesia since it gained investment grade status in December from Fitch, which raised its rating to BBB- from BB+.

Settlement will be on January 17. HSBC, JP Morgan and Stanchart were joint leads and bookrunners. The maturity is on January 17 2042.

Agricultural Development Bank of China is marketing a benchmark-sized offshore yuan bond via Bank of China (HK) and Standard Chartered Bank.

The Reg S deal may comprise tranche combinations of two, three or five year bonds, and a benchmark-sized offering is expected. The issuer has ratings of Aa3(Positive)/AA-(Stable)/A+(Stable) (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) and the deal is likely to be priced today.

Whispered guidance is at 3% area, low 3% area and mid-3% for the two-,three- and five-year pieces, respectively.

Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings said it has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan to sell dollar-denominated bonds following investor meetings that are expected to commence shortly. The two banks will be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditures relating to new department store projects in China.

Last month, Lifestyle said it had won the bidding for development rights at a Shanghai site for CNY2.47bn (USD387.72m), allowing it to build a commercial complex including a department store.

The land covered an area of 50,154 square metres in Zhabei District in Shanghai. The company has a rating of Baa3 stable (Moody's) and BBB- stable (Fitch), and a Reg S transaction is expected to be launched following roadshows in Asia and Europe.

Philippines' port operator International Container Terminal Services also tapped the market last night, pricing a USD150m Reg S subordinated guaranteed perpetual at 8.375%.

The final size was at the top end of a target range of USD100m-150m. Citi and HSBC were joint lead managers and bookrunners for the unrated deal, with a call at year five and which had been flagged at a guidance of 98% of par.

The original deal was priced last April at 8.5% and had a coupon step of the original yield plus 250bp in 2021.

