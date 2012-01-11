SINGAPORE, January 11 (IFR) - Li Ka-shing's ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa has sold five-year dollar and 10-year dollar bonds to raise USD1.5bn. The issuer (A3/A-/A-) made the Reg S/144a trade via GS/HSBC/JPM.

The USD500m, 5yr tranche was sold at T+275bp, while the rest was raised by 10-year bonds at a spread of 275bp over US Treasuries due Nov 2021.

The 3.50% bonds due on 1/13/17 were priced at 99.519 to yield 3.639%. The 4.625% due on 1/13/22 were priced at 99.250 for ayield of 4.72%.

The Asian Development Bank has sold 5-year dollar bonds at a yield of 1.152%. The coupon of 1.125% on the re-offer of 99.866 gave a spread of 8bp below mid-swaps.

The deal was handled by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets and the paper is rated Aaa/AAA/AAA. Initial price guidance was at mid-swaps minus 8bp area or five-year US Treasuries plus low 30s.

Woori Bank mandated Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mizuho and Nomura as joint lead managers on a Samurai offering. Earlier today, the A1/A-/A- rated lender updated its Samurai and Uridashi shelves for issuance volume of up to JPY500bn (USD6.5bn) apiece.

Woori is preparing a public yen issue in the early part of the year, with many bankers tipping a potential deal for January. It is likely to be the first of a whole host of Korean commercial banks to issue yen paper. Both shelves are valid for periods of two years from January 18.

Woori has a JPY20.9bn 1.57% one-year tranche, part of its debut Samurai offering in January 2011, maturing on February 1 2012.

ANZ wasted little time in following last week's euro-denominated five-year covered bond debuts from CBA and NAB with its first issuance in the currency in late London trading overnight (January 9).

Anxious to avoid indigestion with another five-year deal, ANZ opted for a longer 10.5-year (July 18 2022) paper to raise EUR1bn (USD1.277bn) at mid-swaps plus 130bp. This was at the tight end of 130bp-135bp guidance.

ANZ, Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and UniCredit arranged the bond, which pays a coupon of 3.625%. It was priced at 99.271 for a yield of 3.712%.

Following on from last November's USD1.5bn five-year issue, ANZ has now raised USD2.777bn from its USD20bn covered bond programme.

CBA has issued a single EUR1.5bn (USD1.94bn) covered bond so far, while NAB borrowed USD1.8bn (via its EUR1bn five-year and NKr3.25bn 10-year transactions) and Westpac USD1bn.

Expectations are that Australia's four majors will raise about USD5bn under the covered bonds format this year.

Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to issue US dollar-denominated bonds. The two banks will be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issue, which will follow investor meetings expected to begin shortly.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it planned to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditures related to its new department store projects in China.

Last month Lifestyle said it had won the bidding for development rights to a Shanghai site for CNY2.47bn (USD387.72m), allowing it to put up a commercial complex, including a department store. The land at the Zhabei District in Shanghai covers an area of 50,154sq m.

The company (Baa3 /BBB- / Moody's/Fitch) is expected to launch a Reg S transaction after a roadshow in Asia and Europe.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com