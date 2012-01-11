SINGAPORE, January 11 (IFR) - Li Ka-shing's
ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa has sold
five-year dollar and 10-year dollar bonds to raise USD1.5bn. The
issuer (A3/A-/A-) made the Reg S/144a trade via GS/HSBC/JPM.
The USD500m, 5yr tranche was sold at T+275bp, while the rest
was raised by 10-year bonds at a spread of 275bp over US
Treasuries due Nov 2021.
The 3.50% bonds due on 1/13/17 were priced at 99.519 to
yield 3.639%. The 4.625% due on 1/13/22 were priced at 99.250
for ayield of 4.72%.
The Asian Development Bank has sold 5-year dollar bonds at a
yield of 1.152%. The coupon of 1.125% on the re-offer of 99.866
gave a spread of 8bp below mid-swaps.
The deal was handled by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley and RBC Capital Markets and the paper is rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA. Initial price guidance was at mid-swaps minus 8bp
area or five-year US Treasuries plus low 30s.
Woori Bank mandated Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mizuho
and Nomura as joint lead managers on a Samurai offering. Earlier
today, the A1/A-/A- rated lender updated its Samurai and
Uridashi shelves for issuance volume of up to JPY500bn
(USD6.5bn) apiece.
Woori is preparing a public yen issue in the early part of
the year, with many bankers tipping a potential deal for
January. It is likely to be the first of a whole host of Korean
commercial banks to issue yen paper. Both shelves are valid for
periods of two years from January 18.
Woori has a JPY20.9bn 1.57% one-year tranche, part of its
debut Samurai offering in January 2011, maturing on February 1
2012.
ANZ wasted little time in following last week's
euro-denominated five-year covered bond debuts from CBA and NAB
with its first issuance in the currency in late London trading
overnight (January 9).
Anxious to avoid indigestion with another five-year deal,
ANZ opted for a longer 10.5-year (July 18 2022) paper to raise
EUR1bn (USD1.277bn) at mid-swaps plus 130bp. This was at the
tight end of 130bp-135bp guidance.
ANZ, Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS and UniCredit arranged
the bond, which pays a coupon of 3.625%. It was priced at 99.271
for a yield of 3.712%.
Following on from last November's USD1.5bn five-year issue,
ANZ has now raised USD2.777bn from its USD20bn covered bond
programme.
CBA has issued a single EUR1.5bn (USD1.94bn) covered bond so
far, while NAB borrowed USD1.8bn (via its EUR1bn five-year and
NKr3.25bn 10-year transactions) and Westpac USD1bn.
Expectations are that Australia's four majors will raise
about USD5bn under the covered bonds format this year.
Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings
appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to issue
US dollar-denominated bonds. The two banks will be joint lead
managers and joint bookrunners for the issue, which will follow
investor meetings expected to begin shortly.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said it planned to
use the proceeds to fund capital expenditures related to its new
department store projects in China.
Last month Lifestyle said it had won the bidding for
development rights to a Shanghai site for CNY2.47bn
(USD387.72m), allowing it to put up a commercial complex,
including a department store. The land at the Zhabei District in
Shanghai covers an area of 50,154sq m.
The company (Baa3 /BBB- / Moody's/Fitch) is
expected to launch a Reg S transaction after a roadshow in Asia
and Europe.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com