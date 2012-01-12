SINGAPORE, January 12 (IFR) - Korea Gas overnight mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS as joint leads and bookrunners for a benchmark sized issue of 30 year bonds.

The A1/A/A+ (neg/s/pos), 144A/Reg S transaction has an initial guidance of T+362.5bp area vs US Treasuries due 3.75% Aug 2041. Pricing is expected on Thursday.

US investors took to the USD1.5bn two-tranche Global bond of Hutchison Whampoa in droves to make up a solid portion of the final book.

The Hong Kong conglomerate, rated A3/A-/A-, drew a book of USD1.2bn for the five-year tranche and a larger final book of USD1.6bn for the 10-year. US investors dominated the shorter-dated piece in making up 73% of the book, with Europe next at 18% and Asia at 9%.

In terms of investor types, real-money accounts accounted for the bulk with asset managers at 83%, private banks at 8%, insurance/pension funds at 4% and banks/central banks at 5%.

The 10-year tranche saw the representations of 47% from the US, 36% from Asian and 17% from Europe. Asset managers once again took up a majority at 66%, with insurance/pension funds next at 16%, banks/central banks at 11% and private banks at 7%.

The USD500m five-year tranche priced last night at 275bp over US Treasuries and a coupon of 3.50%. It was to be issued at 99.519 to yield 3.639%.

The USD1bn 10-year bond will pay a coupon of 4.625% and be issued at 99.250 to yield 4.72% and a spread of 275bp over Treasuries. Settlement will be on January 13.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers on the transaction.

Hutchison Whampoa's new five-year paper traded at 282bp/277bp in the morning session, while the 10-year bond was quoted at a spread of 285bp/280bp in a broadly firm credit market.

Asian Development Bank priced a USD3bn five-year Global bond overnight (January 10) outside the euro market's SSA zone. The Triple A rated issuer's deal, via Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets, followed hot on the heels of similar transactions last week of Inter-American Development Bank and KfW.

At noon on Tuesday, ADB's new issue had drawn orders of more than USD2.5bn and priced right at the guidance level of mid-swaps minus 8bp with a 1.125% coupon, reoffered at 99.866 and yielding 1.125%. It priced 31.1bp over the 0.875% five-year US Treasuries.

Despite the strong demand and consensus that the guidance could have been tightened slightly to minus 9bp, final size was a larger USD3bn at minus 8bp. Pricing and guidance were the same as those for ADB's paper last week, which now trades at about minus 13bp.

As such, the ADB had offered a pick-up of about 3bp-4bp to its American counterpart.

SSA issuers outside the eurozone area, such as ADB, established in the dollar market are not expected to have any major difficulty accessing cash through US investors, but European issuers are being treated with more caution.

ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank are heading for a Samurai clash today (Thursday). This will be the first time that two Aussie banks will price public yen benchmark bonds on the same day.

So far, demand appears to be robust for both trades with each of the books heard to have reached at least JPY70bn (USD911m).

As ANZ firmed up the price guidance on its five-year fixed tranche to yen offer-side swaps plus 78bp from plus 75bp-78bp a day earlier and the FRN at three-month Libor plus 93bp, NAB followed suit to match the timing and pricing of its peer.

Both banks are now set to price five-year dual-tranche transactions tomorrow (January 12) with core fixed portions at 78bp over.

However, initial guidance ranges were different, with ANZ out at plus 73bp-78bp, while NAB released official guidance at plus 75bp-80bp.

Daiwa Capital Markets and Nomura are managing ANZ's trade and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint leads on the NAB transaction.

Top Chinese economic planner National Development and Reform Commission said yesterday it had granted approvals for 10 domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong to raise a combined CNY25bn (USD3.96bn).

The move gives a much-needed boost to the offshore renminbi-denominated bond market, the attractiveness of which has dissipated since late last year due to decreasing expectations of a robust appreciation of the Chinese currency.

The 10 are the three policy banks, the five biggest state-owned banks and two China-incorporated lenders of foreign banks.

They are China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Development Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and the domestic units of Bank of East Asia and HSBC.

Dim Sum bonds totalling around CNY23bn were issued in the last quarter of 2011, compared with more than CNY50bn in the preceding quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Agricultural Development Bank of China has sold a three-tranche offshore renminbi bond to raise CNY3bn (USD475m). It issued a two-year tranche of CNY2.1bn at a coupon of 3%, a three-year of CNY550m at 3.2% and a five-year of CNY350m at 3.5%.

The Reg S transaction, via Bank of China (HK) and Standard Chartered, will be settled on January 17. The issuer has ratings of Aa3 (positive) from Moody's, AA- (stable) from S&P and A+ (stable) from Fitch.

