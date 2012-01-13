HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - Hong Kong infrastructure
company NWS Holdings is mulling a US dollar Reg S guaranteed
bond and has mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Stanchart to undertake a series of roadshow from Monday, January
16.
Korea Gas has priced a USD750m 6.25% bond due 1/20/42. At
98.063 the bond yields 6.396% for a spread of UST+345bp. It will
be settled on January 20.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
UBS are joint leads and bookrunners on this Reg S/144a issue.
Sun Hung Kai Properties, with Citigroup as sole bookrunner,
re-tapped its bonds due 2016 in a Reg S deal. The outstanding
USD500m deal was enhanced by USD275m at UST+270bp. Initial
guidance was set at US Treasuries plus 270bp-275bp. The
outstanding paper carries a 3.5% coupon and matures on November
2 2016.
China Development Bank has priced its first 15-year paper in
a bookbuilding process that raised CNH1.5bn (USD234m). The deal,
its fourth offshore renminbi bond in Hong Kong, arrived at the
low-end of the 4.2-4.3% revised indicative range, which had been
tightened twice, from 4.0%-4.3% Thursday morning and an earlier
indication of 4.1%-4.7%.
Whispers were heard at 3.7%-4.0% for a 10-year tranche
earlier, but that was dropped mid-way through bookbuilding.
neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com