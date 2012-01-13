HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - Hong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings is mulling a US dollar Reg S guaranteed bond and has mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Stanchart to undertake a series of roadshow from Monday, January 16.

Korea Gas has priced a USD750m 6.25% bond due 1/20/42. At 98.063 the bond yields 6.396% for a spread of UST+345bp. It will be settled on January 20.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint leads and bookrunners on this Reg S/144a issue.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, with Citigroup as sole bookrunner, re-tapped its bonds due 2016 in a Reg S deal. The outstanding USD500m deal was enhanced by USD275m at UST+270bp. Initial guidance was set at US Treasuries plus 270bp-275bp. The outstanding paper carries a 3.5% coupon and matures on November 2 2016.

China Development Bank has priced its first 15-year paper in a bookbuilding process that raised CNH1.5bn (USD234m). The deal, its fourth offshore renminbi bond in Hong Kong, arrived at the low-end of the 4.2-4.3% revised indicative range, which had been tightened twice, from 4.0%-4.3% Thursday morning and an earlier indication of 4.1%-4.7%.

Whispers were heard at 3.7%-4.0% for a 10-year tranche earlier, but that was dropped mid-way through bookbuilding.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com