HONG KONG, Jan 16 - Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Met Tokyo), rated AA- from S&P, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to lead manage its forthcoming US Dollar denominated Eurobonds. Launch is subject to market conditions. Stabilization FSA/ICMA

Bank of New Zealand, a subsidiary of National Australia Bank, has mandated DZ Bank, JP Morgan, NAB, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit to lead-manage its second euro-denominated covered bond.

BNZ issued the inaugural euro-denominated covered bond from a New Zealand financial in November 2010 with a EUR1bn (USD1.264bn) 7-year that priced 62bp wide of mid swaps. The 3.125% November 23 2017s are currently quoted at 94bp over swaps.

Westpac followed BNZ in June 2011 with a EUR1.0bn 5-year that came 75bp above mid swaps while ANZ National (International) Bank Limited printed its debut 5-year, EUR500m covered bond on October 13 last year at 95bp over mid-swaps.

BNZ has also issued covered bonds in New Zealand and Australian dollar.

Newly sold bonds from Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International Holdings are trading steady after its debut issue priced at the tight end of guidance.

The Reg S bonds due 2017, sold at 460bp over US Treasuries, are quoted at 462bp/457bp in a weak market where the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index is 3-4bp wider at 207bp/209bp.

The USD350m offering received orders of USD1.3bn with over 90 accounts participating.

Asia took most of the allocations, accounting for 94%, while Europe took the rest. By investor type, private banks took 51%, banks 29%, fund managers 13% and others including insurance companies 7%.

Initial guidance was issued at 475bp over on Friday after roadshows in Asia and Europe earlier in the week. That guidance tightened later in the day to 465bp +/-5bp before pricing. The coupon on the bond was set at 5.25% and the price at 99.376 for a yield of 5.394%.

The issuer has investment-grade rating from all three agencies, carrying ratings of Baa3, BBB- and BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. HSBC, the global coordinator, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.

